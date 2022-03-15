KERALA BLASTERS vs JAMSHEDPUR FC ISL 2021-22 Semi-Final LIVE

UPDATES: FT: KBFC 1-1 JFC (2-1) Kerala Blasters reach their 3rd ever ISL Final. Daniel Chima's headed attempt fell to Pronay Halder and the former ATKMB man slots it in from close-range to make 1-1. HT SCORE KBFC 1-0 JFC. Kerala has clearly dominated the game and have they deserved to go into the break with a double advantage over two legs. Jamshedpur had a chance at goal but it was ruled off due to an off-side call. Adrian Luna doubles Blasters' lead ! Luna expertly cuts in to give him space to shoot and he places right into the bottom corner with Rehenesh beaten all ends up. Kerala Blasters squandered a glorious chance to double their advantage in the second leg but Alvaro Vazquez chips it over TP Rehenesh off target.

PREVIEW: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in the second leg of the 2021-22 Indian Super League semifinal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Kerala ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanović would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can forge a comeback any moment. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have locked horns 11 times. Apparently, Kerala Blasters have earned two victories. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have won thrice. Six of the fixtures have ended in draws. Sahal Abdul Samad has scored in consecutive games for the second time this season. Jamshedpur FC can create history by winning most games in an ISL season if they win the second leg and the finals. Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart is the most aggressive presser in the attacking third of all the ISL players.

KERALA BLASTERS XI | Gill, Khabra, Leskovic, Hormipam, Sandeep, Nishu, Ayush, Puitea, Luna, Pereyra Diaz, Vazquez.

JAMSHEDPUR XI | Rehenesh, Dinliana, Sabia, Hartley, Ricky, Stewart, Jitendra, Pronay, Ritwik, Pandita, Chima.

Check our LIVE Coverage of the ISL Semi-Final Match Between Kerala and Jamshedpur Here-