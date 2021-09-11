LIVE Score Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League Match Updates

Manchester: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Manchester United vs Newcastle Premier League live match score and updates from the Old Trafford. After a decent start to the Premier League season, Manchester United will now face their old rivals Newcastle in the high-octane clash. However, all eyes will be on Cristiano Ronaldo who is expected to make his second Manchester United debut. It will be a homecoming for Ronaldo who had won almost everything with the club during his first stint. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who also played with Ronaldo during the Portuguese first stint with the club, said that Ronaldo will definitely be on the pitch at some point, however, he didn’t confirm whether he will start or not. “He’s been having a good pre-season with Juventus, played with the national team and had a good week with us, he’ll definitely be on the pitch at some point, that’s for sure,” Solskjaer said in the press conference.Also Read - CHE vs AVL Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Chelsea vs Aston Villa on September 11, Saturday

See the latest Manchester United vs Newcastle Final Live Score, Live Football updates here. Also, check the MAN UTD vs Newcastle Premier League Live Football Score, Manchester United vs Newcastle Live match, Manchester United vs Newcastle Live score today, MAN UTD vs Newcastle Premier League Live video, Live Football TV, Premier League Live, MAN UTD vs Newcastle live score, Hotstar live Football match today online, Live Football Match Streaming, Watch Premier League live match, Premier League LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Manchester United vs Newcastle match, MAN UTD vs Newcastle Premier League Live match score, Manchester United vs Newcastle Live scorecard. You can also check the live Football blog of the match Premier League between Manchester United vs Newcastle from the Old Trafford. Also Read - LEI vs MCI Dream11 Team Tips And Predictions, Premier League: Football Prediction Tips For Today’s Leicester City vs Manchester City on September 11, Saturday