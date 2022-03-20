Live Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2021-22 Final

Hello and welcome to the Indian Super League final match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC donning similar yellow colours, will look to claim the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) trophy, when the two teams lock horns in the final at the PJN Stadium, here on Sunday.

It has been a season to remember for both Hyderabad and Kerala, reaching the summit of the 2021-22 ISL season on the back of some scintillating performances. Hyderabad finished second in the table with 38 points while Kerala were fourth having 34 in their kitty.

On Sunday, both outfits will get an opportunity to showcase their might in front of a packed house with fans allowed back in the stands after a gap of two years.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (C), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

Live Updates

  • 7:52 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: Kerala Blasters are dominating the match a bit with their gameplay. The possession has been with Kerala for a while now. Bart Ohbeche from Hyderabad FC is looking for an opportunity too. He has scored the most goal for Hyderabad FC till now. KER 0-0 HYD (22″).

  • 7:45 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: Prabhsukhan Gill is on the ground right now. It was a brilliant attempt from Sauvik Chakrabarti to get one in the nets for Hyderabad FC but to no avail. It has been tight contest till now. KER 0-0 HYD (15″)

  • 7:36 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: Kick off whistle and the first half begins. Kerala Blasters have started aggressively. Adrian Luna almost scored a goal in the 2nd minute of the match. Sandeep Singh dangerous tackle gets him a yellow card. KER 0-0 Hyd in the 5th minute.

  • 7:29 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: Both the teams are out in the middle. National Anthem of India has just got over and the match will start soon.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: Hyderabad FC possess an array of good mid-fielders including Aniket Jadhav, experienced Halicharan Narzary, Souvik Chakrabarti and they will have to play to perfection.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: On the other hand, Kerala Blasters entered the ISL final for the first time since 2016 after playing out a 1-1 draw with Jamshedpur FC and pipped the League Shield winners 2-1 on aggregate over double leg semi-finals. In the first leg, Sahal Abdul Samad scored the only goal in a 1-0 win for Kerala.

  • 7:04 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: Hyderabad FC qualified after a 3-2 win on aggregate over ATK Mohun Bagan despite losing the second leg of the semi-final 0-1. Hyderabad had won the first leg 3-1 through goals from Bartholomew Ogbeche, Yasir Mohammad and Javier Siverio.

  • 6:58 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: In 2014 and 2016, Kerala Blasters had made it to the finals, but on both occasions, they had lost to erstwhile ATK, and thus their dream of winning the coveted ISL Trophy remained unfulfilled.

  • 6:54 PM IST

    ISL Final LIVE, Hyderabad vs Kerala: The Indian Super League will have a new winner after Kerala Blasters go up against a resurgent Hyderabad FC in the final here on Sunday. While it would be Hyderabad’s maiden final appearance, Kerala Blasters will be competing in the final for the third time.

  • 6:53 PM IST
