GOA: Hello and welcome to the Indian Super League final match between Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda.Also Read - Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC Live Streaming Hero ISL in India: When and Where to Watch HFC vs KBFC Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Hyderabad FC and Kerala Blasters FC donning similar yellow colours, will look to claim the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) trophy, when the two teams lock horns in the final at the PJN Stadium, here on Sunday.

It has been a season to remember for both Hyderabad and Kerala, reaching the summit of the 2021-22 ISL season on the back of some scintillating performances. Hyderabad finished second in the table with 38 points while Kerala were fourth having 34 in their kitty.

On Sunday, both outfits will get an opportunity to showcase their might in front of a packed house with fans allowed back in the stands after a gap of two years.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani (C), Nim Dorjee, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Sauvik Chakrabarti, Joao Victor (C), Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Javier Siverio, Bartholomew Ogbeche

Kerala Blasters FC: Prabhsukhan Gill (GK), Hormipam Ruivah, Bijoy V, Marko Leskovic, Harmanjot Khabra, Sahal Abdul Samad, Jeakson Singh, Lalthathanga Khawlhring, Vincy Barretto, Adrian Luna, Alvaro Vazquez, Jorge Pereyra Diaz

