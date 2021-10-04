Live IND vs BAN Score and Updates, SAFF Championship 2021

Male, Maldives: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SAFF Championship 2021, Match 3 between India and Bangladesh at National Football Stadium, Male. India Football Team will lock horns against Bangladesh in the Blue Tigers' opening match in the SAFF Championship 2021 on Monday. Bangladesh have kick-started their campaign with a 1-0 win over neighbours Sri Lanka and on the other hand hosts Maldives lost to Nepal by the same score-line. India will be without the services of their premier defender, Sandesh Jhingan due to his club duties with HNK Sibenik. The Igor Stimac-led side face a familiar opponent in Bangla Tigers and would definitely like to start the campaign off with a win. India have won the SAFF Championships a record 7 times more than any one else in the history of the tournament. On the flipside Bangladesh last won the title back in 2003 beating defending champions, Maldives in the final. The Blue Tigers last won the trophy back in 2015.