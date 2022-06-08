Live Streaming Of India Vs Cambodia, AFC Asian Cup 2023 QualifiersAlso Read - India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our live streaming details of India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers – Round 3 Match Between India vs Cambodia football at Salt Lake Stadium. Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in its bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Cup tournament proper. With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career. This is a tournament which gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against lowly-ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification. The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three International friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers. It's more than seven months since they won a match at International level — a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on October 16, 2021. The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which put up some gritty shows in the World Cup Qualifiers against Asian heavyweights Qatar (goalless draw) and Oman (1-2 loss after leading till 81st minute). Compared to Indian build-up, the 'Angkor Warriors', who have qualified for the Asian Cup only once 50 years back in 1972, come here with a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly. Back to playing at home turf after almost three years, the biggest plus for India would be the strong home support.

    LIVE India vs Cambodia HEAD to HEAD | India and Cambodia have met four times before with the latest meeting coming just over five years ago in an international friendly, when India came out victorious with a 3-2 win. The biggest win, however, remains the Nehru Cup clash where Chhetri scored a brace as India beat Cambodia 6-0, eventually going on to win the tournament that year.

    IND vs CAM Matches: September 2, 1964 — Cambodia 0-4 India (Merdeka Tournament), July 29, 1967 — India 1-3 Cambodia (AFC Asian Cup), August 17, 2007 — India 6-0 Cambodia (Nehru Cup), March 22, 2017 — Cambodia 2-3 India (International Friendly)

    LIVE India vs Cambodia Score: CAMBODIA SQUAD | Goalkeepers: Hul Kimhuy, Keo Soksela, Vireak Dara, Defenders: Soeuy Visal, Boris Kok, Ken Chansopheak, Taing Bunchhai, Tes Sambath, Cheng Meng, Sin Sovannmakara, Midfielders: Thierry Chantha Bin, Chou Sinti, Ean Pisey Orn Chanpolin, Sos Suhana, In Sodavid, Long PheaRath, Brak Thiva, Choun Chanchav, Forwards: Sieng Chanthea, Mat Noron, Keo Sokpheng, Sa Ty.

    LIVE India vs Cambodia Score: INDIA SQUAD | Goalkeeper: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Laxmikanth Kattimani, Amrinder Singh, Defenders: Chinglesana Singh, Akash Mishra, Harmanjot Singh Khabra, Roshan Singh, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhashish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Midfielders: Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Glan Martins, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Udanta Singh, Yasir Mohammad, Sahal Abdul Samad, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan, Liston Colaco, Forwards: Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Manvir Singh.

    LIVE India vs Cambodia Score: Meanwhile, 171st ranked Cambodia have nothing to lose going into this tournament. Hence, they may try to be adventurous in this game and look to cause an unlikely upset. The Angkor Warriors haven’t made it past the Qualifiers since 1972. However, they’re coming into the tournament on the back of a 2-1 victory against Timor-Leste in their only match of 2022 ahead of the qualifiers.

    LIVE India vs Cambodia Score: India have been clubbed in Group D along with Hong Kong, Afghanistan, and Cambodia. The Blue Tigers will want to start their campaign on a high with a win.However, Igor Stimac’s men enter their clash against the Cambodians having suffered three consecutive defeats in international friendlies. Their final loss came against Jordan last month. But those were matches against considerably higher-ranked teams and now the Blue Tigers will face a different kind of challenge. They’ll enter the qualifiers as they clear favorites in Group D.

    LIVE India vs Cambodia Score: The Indian national team will kick off their journey in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 Qualifiers tonight when they lock horns against Cambodia. The Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata will host this contest.

