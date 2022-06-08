Live Streaming Of India Vs Cambodia, AFC Asian Cup 2023 QualifiersAlso Read - India vs Cambodia Asia Cup 2023 Qualifiers Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our live streaming details of India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup qualifiers – Round 3 Match Between India vs Cambodia football at Salt Lake Stadium. Skipper Sunil Chhetri will get a chance to bolster his tally of 80 international goals as the Indian team gears up to steamroll 171st ranked Cambodia on Wednesday in its bid to make a fifth appearance in AFC Cup tournament proper. With the next Asian Cup slated in late 2023 or early 2024 after the pull-out of China, Chhetri, who will complete 17 years in international football, might see this tournament as the 'final frontier' in his illustrious career. This is a tournament which gives India the best chance to qualify for the Continental trophy without much fuss but if there is a slip-up against lowly-ranked nation, Chhetri or coach Igor Stimac will have little room for justification. The Blue Tigers under Stimac did not have a perfect build-up to the continental showpiece, having lost all their three International friendlies arranged in the lead-up to the qualifiers. It's more than seven months since they won a match at International level — a 3-0 win against Nepal in the SAFF Championship final on October 16, 2021. The recent results have proved to be a setback for the Stimac-coached side, which put up some gritty shows in the World Cup Qualifiers against Asian heavyweights Qatar (goalless draw) and Oman (1-2 loss after leading till 81st minute). Compared to Indian build-up, the 'Angkor Warriors', who have qualified for the Asian Cup only once 50 years back in 1972, come here with a 2-1 win over Timor-Leste in a home friendly. Back to playing at home turf after almost three years, the biggest plus for India would be the strong home support.