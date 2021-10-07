Live IND vs SL Score and Updates, SAFF Championship 2021

Male: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of SAFF Championship 2021, Match 5 between India and Sri Lanka at National Football Stadium, Male. India will be hoping to get back to winning ways, when they take on struggling Sri Lanka at the National Football Stadium on Thursday. In the previous game, captain Sunil Chhetri had put India in the lead, before Bangladesh were reduced to 10 men after Biswanath Ghosh was given the marching orders early in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat scored for Bangladesh to put his side on level terms in the second half. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are without a win in two matches, succumbing to Bangladesh and Nepal 1-0 and 2-3 respectively. India have won nine games, drawn four and lost just three matches against Sri Lanka. The last time these two sides met was in September 2018 when India got the better off the Islanders by 2-0. The Blue Tigers are also on a five-match unbeaten streak against Sri Lanka with the latter's last win in this fixture coming in May, 2000.