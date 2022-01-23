IND vs TPE AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 LIVE Score Latest FOOTBALL UPDATES 

Navi Mumbai: India will take on Chinese Taipei in their second match of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on January 23 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking to leave a mark early on in the game, with India aiming to add to the solitary point they have and Chinese Taipei looking to open their account. The hosts were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Iran in their first game. The Indian forwards had a flurry of chances, and went very close, even hitting the crossbar in the 79th minute. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei were trounced 4-0 by China, inarguably the strongest team in Group A and one of the favorites to lift the title. Both teams will look to take home three points. The Blue Tigresses have faced the Mulan two times in the past, once very recently. In October 2021, India defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 in an international friendly, courtesy of a goal from Renu in the third minute of the game. Prior to that, these teams had faced each other on May 23, 2013 in an AFC Women's Cup qualifier. Lai Li-Chin, Yu-Hsui Chin and Sasmita Malik were the goal-scorers in the game that went 2-1 to Chinese Taipei. With the spoils shared so far and given what's at stake, both teams will want to go out all guns blazing to win the upcoming fixture. India is currently ranked 55th and Chinese Taipei sit on 39th in the FIFA rankings. The visitors have also lifted the trophy once, and will walk in as favorites.

Check the latest AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 Live Score, Women's Asian Cup Live Match, India vs Chinese Taipei Live Score Today, India vs Chinese Taipei Women's Football Live Score, India vs Chinese Taipei Live Football Score, AFC Women's Asian Cup Live Score 2022 and Today football updates here. Catch live football score and updates from India vs Chinese Taipei Group A Match here. Check India vs Chinese Taipei Live Football Score, IND vs TPE Football Live Score and IND vs TPE AFC Women's Asian Cup Live Football Streaming Online.

Also Read - AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022, India vs Iran: Ashalata Devi and Co. Play Out a Goalless Stalemate With Iran

Live Updates

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Watch the space for latest developments from the DY Patil Stadium. Just 15 mins now left for the match to begin but no sign of the host nation.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: News coming in that the Chinese Taipei players have completed their warm-up drills and now are heading back towards the dressing room. Still no sign of the Indian players.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: If this match gets cancelled, we have to wait and see what happens in India’s third match, which is 3 days time against 8-time Champions China on Republic Day. If the news coming out are true, it would be a big blow to both the teams. But we have to wait and see whether the teams get split points or gets called off completely.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Less than half and hour to go ! No team sheets announced and no official confirmation been made regarding the cancellation of the match.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: News coming in that the match might get called off, as two Indians are reportedly to be COVID positive. We await for official confirmation from the AFC Authorities.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Few more Chinese Taipei players are coming out for their warm-up session, but no sign of the Indian team. No team-sheets have been issued from both the side with less than 35 minutes to go for kick-off.

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: The Chinese Taipei team have started practicing, but there is no sign of the Indian team amidst COVID scare.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: News coming in that there are some COVID case in the Indian camp. There’s a possibility the match might get cancelled. Stay hooked to our space for all the latest updates.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Lineups are yet to come. Stay hooked to our Live Blog for all the latest updates of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup match.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: The security has stopped all media personnel from entering the stadium before 6:30pm. All the ones who are inside have been asked to leave as well. Everyone here is clueless as to what’s happening.