IND vs TPE AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022

Navi Mumbai: India will take on Chinese Taipei in their second match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on January 23 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking to leave a mark early on in the game, with India aiming to add to the solitary point they have and Chinese Taipei looking to open their account. The hosts were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Iran in their first game. The Indian forwards had a flurry of chances, and went very close, even hitting the crossbar in the 79th minute. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei were trounced 4-0 by China, inarguably the strongest team in Group A and one of the favorites to lift the title. Both teams will look to take home three points. The Blue Tigresses have faced the Mulan two times in the past, once very recently. In October 2021, India defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 in an international friendly, courtesy of a goal from Renu in the third minute of the game. Prior to that, these teams had faced each other on May 23, 2013 in an AFC Women’s Cup qualifier. Lai Li-Chin, Yu-Hsui Chin and Sasmita Malik were the goal-scorers in the game that went 2-1 to Chinese Taipei. With the spoils shared so far and given what’s at stake, both teams will want to go out all guns blazing to win the upcoming fixture. India is currently ranked 55th and Chinese Taipei sit on 39th in the FIFA rankings. The visitors have also lifted the trophy once, and will walk in as favorites.Also Read - Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs WHU Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

