IND vs TPE AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 LIVE Score Latest FOOTBALL UPDATES 

Navi Mumbai: | Match has been called off as 12 Indian players have tested positive for the COVID-19 Virus and as per AFC Rules a minimum of 13 players are required for a match |Also Read - AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: India vs Chinese Taipei Match Called Off Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

India will take on Chinese Taipei in their second match of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium on January 23 (Sunday). Both teams will be looking to leave a mark early on in the game, with India aiming to add to the solitary point they have and Chinese Taipei looking to open their account. The hosts were held to a disappointing goalless draw against Iran in their first game. The Indian forwards had a flurry of chances, and went very close, even hitting the crossbar in the 79th minute. On the other hand, Chinese Taipei were trounced 4-0 by China, inarguably the strongest team in Group A and one of the favorites to lift the title. Both teams will look to take home three points. The Blue Tigresses have faced the Mulan two times in the past, once very recently. In October 2021, India defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 in an international friendly, courtesy of a goal from Renu in the third minute of the game. Prior to that, these teams had faced each other on May 23, 2013 in an AFC Women’s Cup qualifier. Lai Li-Chin, Yu-Hsui Chin and Sasmita Malik were the goal-scorers in the game that went 2-1 to Chinese Taipei. With the spoils shared so far and given what’s at stake, both teams will want to go out all guns blazing to win the upcoming fixture. India is currently ranked 55th and Chinese Taipei sit on 39th in the FIFA rankings. The visitors have also lifted the trophy once, and will walk in as favorites. Also Read - Manchester United vs West Ham Live Streaming English Premier League in India: When and Where to Watch MUN vs WHU Live Stream Football Match Online on Disney+ Hotstar; TV Telecast on Star Sports

Live Updates

  • 7:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: AFC: “Following several positive cases of COVID-19, India failed to name the required minimum of 13 players for the Group A match against Chinese Taipei. In accordance with Article 4.1 of the ‘Special Rules Applicable to AFC Competitions during the COVID-19 pandemic’ (Special Rules), India was therefore unable to participate in the match and the full provisions of Article 4.1 will apply.”

  • 7:37 PM IST
    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: As per news agency, the AFC Women’s Asian Cup match between India and Chinese Taipei have been called off after a shocking 12 home team players test positive for the COVID-19 virus. MATCH HAS BEEN CALLED OFF !
  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: We have crossed the scheduled kick-off time of the match and we are yet still to get any official update from tournament authorities.

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: As per the reported COVID outbreak in the Indian team, it has been learned that only 13 players are fit to feature for the match. Stay hooked to this space for more updates.

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Less than 10 minutes to go and yet no clarity of what will happen to the match. Stay hooked to this space for latest developments from the DY Patil Stadium.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Watch the space for latest developments from the DY Patil Stadium. Just 15 mins now left for the match to begin but no sign of the host nation.

  • 7:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: News coming in that the Chinese Taipei players have completed their warm-up drills and now are heading back towards the dressing room. Still no sign of the Indian players.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: If this match gets cancelled, we have to wait and see what happens in India’s third match, which is 3 days time against 8-time Champions China on Republic Day. If the news coming out are true, it would be a big blow to both the teams. But we have to wait and see whether the teams get split points or gets called off completely.

  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: Less than half and hour to go ! No team sheets announced and no official confirmation been made regarding the cancellation of the match.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs TPE Score & Updates: News coming in that the match might get called off, as two Indians are reportedly to be COVID positive. We await for official confirmation from the AFC Authorities.