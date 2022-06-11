India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming – AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers When and where to watch IND Vs AFG Football Match LiveAlso Read - Asian Cup Qualifiers: Happy With Keeping Clean Sheet But Could Have Done Better, Says Sunil Chhetri After India's 2-0 Win Over Cambodia

Updates: Blue Tigers Lead 2-1 at Salt Lake Stadium. Blue Tigers Thrive Forward For an Opener. Second-Half Underway at Salt Lake Stadium. It's half-time! India and Afghanistan go into the break with nothing to separate them. HT: IND 0-0 AFG. Sunil Chhetri and Co Search For an Opener. Match is Underway at Salt Lake Stadium!

INDIA PLAYING XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jeakson Thounaojam, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Roshan Naorem, Liston Colaco, Anwar Ali, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan.

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI: David Ahmed Najem, Haroon Amiri, Noor Husin, Farshad Noor, Mustafa Azadzoy, Faysal Shayesteh, Ahmad Omran Haydary, Qamaruddin Maziar Kouhyar, Milad Intezar, M. Sharif Mukhammad, Faisal Ahmad Hamidi.

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023, Round 3 Match Between India and Afghanistan at Salt Lake Stadium. After a vital 2-0 win over Cambodia in front of home fans, India will aim to move closer to a 2023 AFC Asian Cup berth when they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the final round of qualifiers on Saturday. In a lacklustre performance, Sunil Chhetri scored both the goals for India and the focus will again be on the goal-scorers. India, who lead the Group D with three points, will be eyeing the full three points against Afghanistan. Hong Kong are currently second in Group D with the same number of points. They defeated Afghanistan in their first match. Cambodia are last in the four-team group with one defeat from one match. Each team are scheduled to play two more matches. India (ranked 106th) and Afghanistan (ranked 150th) have met 15 times, out of which the Blue Tigers have won nine times. Afghanistan has won one and five matches have ended in a draw. The Blue Tigers have scored a total of 33 goals and the Lions of Khorasan have scored eight. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Technically both goals in the match were scored by the Lions of Khorasan. Ovays Azizi of Aghanistan scored an own goal while Hossein Zamani scored the other. India’s morale will be high after winning its opening qualifying match against Cambodia. However, despite the win, the Blue Tigers were wasteful with their chances and Chhetri, in his post-match comments, said that his team couldn’t utilise its chances to the maximum. Afghanistan would be eager to bounce back, which makes for a potentially feisty encounter between the two teams.