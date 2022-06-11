India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming – AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers When and where to watch IND Vs AFG Football Match LiveAlso Read - Asian Cup Qualifiers: Happy With Keeping Clean Sheet But Could Have Done Better, Says Sunil Chhetri After India's 2-0 Win Over Cambodia

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023, Round 3 Match Between India and Afghanistan at Salt Lake Stadium. After a vital 2-0 win over Cambodia in front of home fans, India will aim to move closer to a 2023 AFC Asian Cup berth when they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the final round of qualifiers on Saturday. In a lacklustre performance, Sunil Chhetri scored both the goals for India and the focus will again be on the goal-scorers. India, who lead the Group D with three points, will be eyeing the full three points against Afghanistan. Hong Kong are currently second in Group D with the same number of points. They defeated Afghanistan in their first match. Cambodia are last in the four-team group with one defeat from one match. Each team are scheduled to play two more matches. India (ranked 106th) and Afghanistan (ranked 150th) have met 15 times, out of which the Blue Tigers have won nine times. Afghanistan has won one and five matches have ended in a draw. The Blue Tigers have scored a total of 33 goals and the Lions of Khorasan have scored eight. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Technically both goals in the match were scored by the Lions of Khorasan. Ovays Azizi of Aghanistan scored an own goal while Hossein Zamani scored the other. India's morale will be high after winning its opening qualifying match against Cambodia. However, despite the win, the Blue Tigers were wasteful with their chances and Chhetri, in his post-match comments, said that his team couldn't utilise its chances to the maximum. Afghanistan would be eager to bounce back, which makes for a potentially feisty encounter between the two teams.

Live Updates

  • 7:25 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: HEAD TO HEAD | In 10 matches India have won a total of 6 matches, whereas the Afghans won only on 1 occasion. The other three matches ended in a draw. Blue Tigers’ skipper Sunil Chhetri has scored 3 goals against their neighbours.

  • 7:21 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: KEY PLAYERS | FARSHAD NOOR: Afghanistan also have their own ace-in-the-hole in midfield in the form of captain, Farshad Noor. The 27-year-old is a really versatile player who can play a variety of roles. It includes defensive midfield, centre-midfield, and attacking midfield. He plays at the heart of Afghanistan’s midfield and a lot of their progress goes through him. Noor was his side’s only goal-scorer in the 2-1 loss to Hong Kong, showcasing a lot of grit and aggression. He’ll be tasked with stopping the flow of India’s attacks, keeping their dangerous midfield outlets quiet, and also taking things forward. But the energetic, hard-working Noor has proven capable of going the extra mile for his side. He’ll give his sweat and tears to help Afghanistan get a result, making him a dangerous aspect of their team.

  • 7:19 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score; KEY PLAYERS | BRANDON FERNANDES:Getting to start in his natural no.10 role served Brandon Fernandes a lot of good against Cambodia. The FC Goa midfielder ran the show for India, with the majority of the attacks going through him. Fernandes’ excellent crosses constantly threatened the visitors and he assisted Sunil Chhetri’s second with a peach of a cross. India are still very reliant on quality crosses and set-piece deliveries for goals. Fernandes is one of the best, if not the best, crossers in the team. His accurate set-pieces and ability to find that special, defence-splitting passes is guaranteed to torment Afghanistan. If he can find his groove and get some free space in the final third, Fernandes should help create a lot of big scoring chances that will increase India’s chances of winning.

  • 7:17 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: The Lions of Khorasan suffered a bitter loss in their first game, but are unlikely to change their system too much for this game. They are expected to retain their 4-2-3-1 formation and not go more defensive against India. However, there should be changes in personnel after what transpired against Hong Kong. They should play their natural centre-back Zohib Amiri, who has a lot of experience of playing in India – having done so with Chennai City FC and Gokulam Kerala.

  • 7:16 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: India played with a more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 formation against Cambodia. Igor Stimac decided to unleash his most potent attacking options with Liston Colaco, Sunil Chhetri and Manvir Singh spearheading the front three. Stimac should be expected to retain that trio against Afghanistan as well. In fact, there shouldn’t really be many changes to the side who won against Cambodia as the head coach would want to keep playing the winning formula.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: They have some attacking talents that will want to prove their quality against India. Anoush Dastgir’s men are vying for revenge after being unable to defeat India in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers group stages. Afghanistan have drawn their last two games against India, but that won’t be enough this time. They’ll have to take the fight to the hosts, put them under intense pressure as well as identify and capitalize on their weaknesses to get the win and keep their Asian Cup qualification dreams alive.

  • 7:13 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Afghanistan go into this game with their backs on the wall. The opening day loss to Hong Kong was surely not in their plans. The Lions of Khorasan created a lot of big chances in the game, but just weren’t clinical enough to outscore their opponents. But they did put up a brave display by playing encouraging, attacking football against Hong Kong. It’s perhaps a preview of how they’ll play against the Blue Tigers as well. Afghanistan are desperate for a win, which means they won’t just sit back and look to hit on counter-attacks.

  • 7:11 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: Stimac’s side are currently topping their group after the opening game win. Another commanding win can help them take one step closer to securing qualification, especially if Hong Kong drop points against Cambodia in their next game. Knowing the surprise package Hong Kong have proven to be, India cannot drop points in this either. They will face a charged-up, passionate Afghanistan side yearning for a win and revenge. But India needs to keep a cool head, follow the plan and use the passionate crowd’s energy to get a crucial win and take another step closer to confirming their place in the 2023 Asian Cup.

  • 7:10 PM IST

    IND vs AFG LIVE Score: India marked their return to home soil with a very comfortable win over Cambodia in their first AFC Asian Qualifier group game. It marked their first win at home after almost four years. Their last home win was back on 10 June, 2018, against Kenya in the Intercontinental Cup final. The Blue Tigers will have spring in their steps with the win. Anything but a victory would’ve been a poor start to the group stages and crumbled up unnecessary pressure. But now they are the ones going into the game in a confident fashion and high in momentum as well.

  • 7:09 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023 Match Between India and Afghanistan!