India vs Afghanistan Live Streaming – AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers When and where to watch IND Vs AFG Football Match LiveAlso Read - Asian Cup Qualifiers: Happy With Keeping Clean Sheet But Could Have Done Better, Says Sunil Chhetri After India's 2-0 Win Over Cambodia

Updates: Sunil Chhetri and Co Search For an Opener. Match is Underway at Salt Lake Stadium! Also Read - AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chettri Nets Brace as India Beat Cambodia 2-0 at Salt Lake Stadium

INDIA PLAYING XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Jeakson Thounaojam, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Manvir Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Roshan Naorem, Liston Colaco, Anwar Ali, Suresh Wangjam, Ashique Kuruniyan. Also Read - Highlights | India vs Cambodia, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri Scores Brace; Blue Tigers Win 2-0

AFGHANISTAN PLAYING XI: David Ahmed Najem, Haroon Amiri, Noor Husin, Farshad Noor, Mustafa Azadzoy, Faysal Shayesteh, Ahmad Omran Haydary, Qamaruddin Maziar Kouhyar, Milad Intezar, M. Sharif Mukhammad, Faisal Ahmad Hamidi.

Kolkata: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers 2023, Round 3 Match Between India and Afghanistan at Salt Lake Stadium. After a vital 2-0 win over Cambodia in front of home fans, India will aim to move closer to a 2023 AFC Asian Cup berth when they take on Afghanistan in their second match of the final round of qualifiers on Saturday. In a lacklustre performance, Sunil Chhetri scored both the goals for India and the focus will again be on the goal-scorers. India, who lead the Group D with three points, will be eyeing the full three points against Afghanistan. Hong Kong are currently second in Group D with the same number of points. They defeated Afghanistan in their first match. Cambodia are last in the four-team group with one defeat from one match. Each team are scheduled to play two more matches. India (ranked 106th) and Afghanistan (ranked 150th) have met 15 times, out of which the Blue Tigers have won nine times. Afghanistan has won one and five matches have ended in a draw. The Blue Tigers have scored a total of 33 goals and the Lions of Khorasan have scored eight. The last time both teams met, the match ended in a 1-1 draw. Technically both goals in the match were scored by the Lions of Khorasan. Ovays Azizi of Aghanistan scored an own goal while Hossein Zamani scored the other. India’s morale will be high after winning its opening qualifying match against Cambodia. However, despite the win, the Blue Tigers were wasteful with their chances and Chhetri, in his post-match comments, said that his team couldn’t utilise its chances to the maximum. Afghanistan would be eager to bounce back, which makes for a potentially feisty encounter between the two teams.

Live Updates

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: Afghan captain Arshad Noor concedes an yellow card due to a tussle with Ashique Kuruniyan. We have the first booking of the match. IND 0-0 AFG (23rd Min)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: The Afghans put pressure on the Indians by winning a couple of corners but the back-line of the home side had themselves positioned well to thwart any attack. India are playing a balanced game, building patiently and capitalising on the openings. IND 0-0 AFG (21th Min)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: CLOSSSEEE FROM JEAKSON SINGH! The former India U-17 star almost had it on target but his header whizzed over the bar. First proper chance for the Indians. IND 0-0 AFG (16th Min)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: 10 minutes into the game and India still have the possession game in their grasp, in patches the visitors trying to put the Tigers in pressure. Sunil Chhetri had their shot through 2-3 corners and a free-kick, but they yet to have a clear chance on goal. IND 0-0 AFG (11th Min)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: India keep on pressing hard from the attacking third. Manvir Singh got involved in the thick of action almost finding himself space to shoot but the Afghans cleared it out from harm’s way. The home side dominate inside the first 10 minutes. IND 0-0 AFG (5th Min)

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: The Blue Tigers get off to a positive start right from the word go as they look to put the Afghan defenders in spot of bother with their attacking prowess. IND 0-0 AFG (1st Min)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: The referee blows the whistle, Afghanistan get play underway in their traditional red shirts, whereas India are in their away white kit.

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: The national anthems are done and dusted as both the teams get ready for an exciting clash at the Mecca of Indian Football.

  • 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: The players are coming out of the tunnel as the teams get ready for the national anthems at the majestic Salt Lake Stadium.

  • 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs AFG Score: Blue Tigers have made two changes in their playing XI, Brandon Fernandes and Anirudh Thapa sit out as Suresh Wangjam and Ashique Kuruniyan come in as replacements.