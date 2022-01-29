ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score Latest FOOTBALL UPDATES

A derby is often won on who keeps their nerves on the given day, but when ATK Mohun Bagan renew their age-old rivalry with SC East Bengal for the second time this season in the Indian Super League, there will be a hot favourite and an underdog looming large over the most sought-after fixture of Indian football. East Bengal got the better of Mohun Bagan the last time on January 27 in 2019, making it a long wait for their vociferous fans for the taste of victory. SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan made their forays into the ISL last season and met with contrasting fortunes, further deepening SC East Bengal’s plight as they finished ninth to ATKMB’s final spot and a second-place finish in the league table. The script has not changed this season despite SC East Bengal making a deadline-day swoop for one of ATKMB’s protagonists Arindam Bhattacharya in goal. The first bout was a walk in the park for the Mariners who have since then not had a great season so far but for their rivals, the plane never took off as it took two head coach changes to win their first game, after 11 unsuccessful attempts. Hugging the bottom of the table, Mario Rivera’s side were humbled by Hyderabad FC in their last outing while ATKMB played out a goalless draw after a mini-break to remain eighth in the table but with three games in hand. Also Read - BJP Or SP - Who Will Win From UP's Purvanchal? Watch Zee Opinion Poll

