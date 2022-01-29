ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score Latest FOOTBALL UPDATES

Margao: Hello and Welcome to our Live Coverage of the Kolkata Derby !

A derby is often won on who keeps their nerves on the given day, but when ATK Mohun Bagan renew their age-old rivalry with SC East Bengal for the second time this season in the Indian Super League, there will be a hot favourite and an underdog looming large over the most sought-after fixture of Indian football. East Bengal got the better of Mohun Bagan the last time on January 27 in 2019, making it a long wait for their vociferous fans for the taste of victory. SC East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan made their forays into the ISL last season and met with contrasting fortunes, further deepening SC East Bengal's plight as they finished ninth to ATKMB's final spot and a second-place finish in the league table. The script has not changed this season despite SC East Bengal making a deadline-day swoop for one of ATKMB's protagonists Arindam Bhattacharya in goal. The first bout was a walk in the park for the Mariners who have since then not had a great season so far but for their rivals, the plane never took off as it took two head coach changes to win their first game, after 11 unsuccessful attempts. Hugging the bottom of the table, Mario Rivera's side were humbled by Hyderabad FC in their last outing while ATKMB played out a goalless draw after a mini-break to remain eighth in the table but with three games in hand.

Check the latest Hero ISL 2021-22 Live Score, Hero ISL Live Match, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Score Today, ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Football Live Score, ATKMB vs SC East Bengal Live Football Score, Hero ISL Live Score 2022 and Today football updates here. Catch live football score and updates from ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal ISL Match here. Check ATK Mohun Bagan vs SC East Bengal Live Football Score, ATKMB vs SCEB Football Live Score and ATKMB vs SCEB Hero Indian Super League Live Football Streaming Online.

Live Updates

  • 7:01 PM IST
    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: STAT ATTACK | Mario Rivera is unbeaten in the Kolkata Derby so far. He has managed two matches as assistant coach to Alejandro Menendez Garcia in the 2018-18 I-League season. East Bengal won both the reverse fixtures by 3-2 and 2-0 respectively. In the following season, Rivera replaced Alejandro mid-season but couldn’t feature in the derby as the match was cancelled due to the rising cases of the COVID-19 virus.
  • 6:58 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: STAT ATTACK | Indian legend, Bhaichung Bhutia is the all-time leading goal-scorer in the Kolkata Derby with 17 goals representing both sides in his illustrious career. Most of the goals are coming in the Red & Gold Jersey.

  • 6:56 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: STAT ATTACK | SC East Bengal holds the record of the biggest win by margin in the Kolkata Derby. In the IFA Shield Final in 1975 the Bangal Brigade won by a massive margin of 5-0 over their arch-rivals.

  • 6:55 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: STAT ATTACK | This will be the 373rd match in the Kolkata Derby and the 326th competitive match. SC East Bengal lead both in the overall record and the competitive record. Red & Gold Brigade lead 129-123 in overall matches and 121-93 in terms of competitive tournaments.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: STAT ATTACK | ATK Mohun Bagan have won every single Kolkata derby they’ve played against SC East Bengal in the ISL so far. SC East Bengal have conceded 10 out of 25 goals in the last 15 minutes before half-time in the ISL so far this season, the most managed by any team. Tiri could make history if he starts against SC East Bengal, as he’s poised to become the first-ever foreigner to make 100 appearances in the competition’s history.

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: Surprise ! Roy Krishna starts from the bench today for the Mariners ! Sandesh Jhingan among the substitutes for ATKMB. Usual line-up for the Red and Gold Brigade. New Signing Marcelo who played in the second-half for SCEB starts today ! Fran Sota named among the substitutes for the Bangal Brigade.

  • 6:37 PM IST
    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: SCEB Playing XI: Arindam Bhattacharya, Adil Khan, Darren Sidoel, Antonio Perosevic, Marcelo Ribeiro, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Wahengbam Angousena, Sourav Das, Hiran Mondal, Ankit Mukherjee, Franco Prce.
  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: ATKMB Playing XI: Amrinder Singh, Tiri, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Liston Colaco, Pritam Kotal, Deepak Tangri, Prabir Das.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: In the Indian Super League, ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal have met each other thrice with the former winning all three. SC East Bengal have failed to score in two of those three games. The Mariners won the reverse fixture by a 3-0 margin.

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE ATKMB vs SCEB Score & Updates: SC East Bengal have a few injury concerns, with Raju Gaikwad, Joyner Lourenco and Tomislav Mrcela injured. New signing Rahul Paswan is currently quarantining and is unlikely to feature in this.