HYDERABAD FC vs JAMSHEDPUR FC ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score

Bambolim: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Hero ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC. Two teams fighting for pole position will face each other in a clash of titans when Hyderabad FC take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Tuesday. Hyderabad are sitting pretty at the top of the table, having qualified for the semi-finals for the first time with two games in hand and 35 points in their kitty. Jamshedpur need one point to seal their maiden semi spot, having played 17 matches and with 34 points. Both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC had never qualified into the playoffs before this season. Bart Ogbeche has scored as many goals (17) as SC East Bengal and Chennaiyin FC alone. Apart from one JFC win, all other encounters between these two have ended in draws, including the reverse fixture.Also Read - Highlights | SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Hero ISL 2021-22 Match: SCEB, NEUFC Play Out a 1-1 Stalemate

PLAYING XI | Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet, Chinglensana, Camara, Chianese, Aniket, Yasir, Souvik, Poojary, Mishra, Siverio. Also Read - Footballer Jhingan Apologises After Making Sexist Comment, Says he Has 'Let Many People Down'

PLAYING XI | Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh, Dinliana, Sabia, Harltey, Ricky, Len, Mobashir, Pronay, Ritwik, Alex, Chima. Also Read - ISL: Knockout Stage Dates Announced; Final on March 20

Check the latest ISL 2021-22 Live Score, ISL Live Match, Hyderabad FC  vs Jamshedpur FC Live Score Today, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football Score, ISL Live Score 2022 and Today football updates here. Catch live football score and updates from Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL Match here. Check Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Live Football Score, Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Football Live Score and Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC Hero Indian Super League Football Streaming Online.

Check our LIVE Score and Updates of Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC match here-

Live Updates

  • 7:25 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: The players are taking the field now. The match is just moments away.

  • 7:22 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Stay hooked to this space, the match is about to start in 8 minutes time.

  • 7:17 PM IST
    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: It will be one cracker jack of a game as both the sides will be fighting for the top for Shield.
  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: The two teams are in fine form in the new season and have been lethal in front of goal. The game is expected to be an end-to-end drama and the match could well be tied yet again at the end of play.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Most Saves: Laxmikant Kattimani (HFC) – 47, TP Rehenesh (JFC) – 32. Most Passes: Greg Stewart (JFC) – 672, Joao Victor (HFC) – 722, Chinglensana Singh – 625. Most Interceptions: Akash Mishra – 40 (HFC), Alex Lima (JFC) – 22, Joao Victor (HFC) – 31. Most Tackles: Akash Mishra (HFC) – 78, Ashish Rai (HFC) – 68, Alex Lima (JFC) – 75.

  • 6:42 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Clean sheets in the current season: JFC – TP Rehenesh (4 cleansheets in 15 matches). HFC- Laxmikant Kattimani (3 clean sheets in 18 matches).

  • 6:36 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: PLAYING XI | Hyderabad FC: Gurmeet, Chinglensana, Camara, Chianese, Aniket, Yasir, Souvik, Poojary, Mishra, Siverio.

  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: PLAYING XI | Jamshedpur FC: Rehenesh, Dinliana, Sabia, Harltey, Ricky, Len, Mobashir, Pronay, Ritwik, Alex, Chima.

  • 6:28 PM IST
    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: Top scorers in the current season; HFC- Bartholomew Ogbeche (17 goals from 17 matches). JFC – Greg Stewart (10 goals from 16 matches).
  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE HFC vs JFC Score & Updates: STATS: Matches played:5, Jamshedpur FC wins: 1, Hyderabad FC wins: 0, Draws: 4