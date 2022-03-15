KERALA BLASTERS vs JAMSHEDPUR FC ISL 2021-22 Semi-Final LIVE

Vasco: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in the second leg of the 2021-22 Indian Super League semifinal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Kerala ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanović would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can forge a comeback any moment. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have locked horns 11 times. Apparently, Kerala Blasters have earned two victories. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have won thrice. Six of the fixtures have ended in draws. Sahal Abdul Samad has scored in consecutive games for the second time this season. Jamshedpur FC can create history by winning most games in an ISL season if they win the second leg and the finals. Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart is the most aggressive presser in the attacking third of all the ISL players.Also Read - ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Favourites Against Kerala Blasters FC In The Semi-final On Friday

Check our LIVE Coverage of the ISL Semi-Final Match Between Kerala and Jamshedpur Here- Also Read - Highlights Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Hero ISL 2021-22 Match: KBFC Beat MCFC 3-1; Alvaro Vazquez Scores Brace