KERALA BLASTERS  vs JAMSHEDPUR FC ISL 2021-22 Semi-Final LIVE

Vasco: Jamshedpur FC will have their task cut out when they take on Kerala Blasters FC in the second leg of the 2021-22 Indian Super League semifinal at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Tuesday. Kerala ran out 1-0 winners in the first leg riding a Sahal Abdul Samad goal, but head coach Ivan Vukomanović would know all too well that Jamshedpur, with all their might, can forge a comeback any moment. Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have locked horns 11 times. Apparently, Kerala Blasters have earned two victories. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have won thrice. Six of the fixtures have ended in draws. Sahal Abdul Samad has scored in consecutive games for the second time this season. Jamshedpur FC can create history by winning most games in an ISL season if they win the second leg and the finals. Jamshedpur FC’s Greg Stewart is the most aggressive presser in the attacking third of all the ISL players.Also Read - ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Favourites Against Kerala Blasters FC In The Semi-final On Friday

Check our LIVE Coverage of the ISL Semi-Final Match Between Kerala and Jamshedpur Here- Also Read - Highlights Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Hero ISL 2021-22 Match: KBFC Beat MCFC 3-1; Alvaro Vazquez Scores Brace

Live Updates

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Top scorers in the current season| Jamshedpur FC – Greg Stewart (10 goals from 19 matches). Kerala Blasters FC – Alvaro Vazquez (eight goals in 19 matches).

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: HEAD TO HEAD | Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC have locked horns 11 times. Apparently, Kerala Blasters have earned two victories. Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC have won thrice. Six of the fixtures have ended in draws.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: TEAM NEWS | Kerala Blasters have everyone available for the second leg except Denechandran Meitei. Boris Singh is most likely to miss the game. Apparently, the condition of Len Doungel is also not transparent. With Komal Thatal and Farukh Choudhary missing too, Jamshedpur has got shortage of players in the wide areas. Hence, it is assumable that Owen Coyle will have a tough time in finding the preferred eleven.

  • 6:22 PM IST
    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: “We don’t even look at our last game, that lead won’t give any guarantee. Tomorrow is a new game we’ve to be concentrated and 1-0 from the last game doesn’t give us anything, we’ll start like 0 – 0. It’ll be more difficult than the last game,” Vukomanović said. We will celebrate every game like we won the world cup, every win matters to us. Nothing we achieved was offered to us; we fought for it. We beat the best team in India like they said so. It’ll be an even more ugly game tomorrow,” he added.
  • 6:21 PM IST
    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: For Kerala, Sahal has had a season to remember and his goal in the last game means he is now the joint second-highest scoring Indian (six goals) behind only Liston Colaco who has scored eight goals so far. Ruivah Hormipam has also been a rock at the back for Kerala, the 21-year old having a breakthrough season. Hormipam was brilliant for the yellow shirts in the first leg and along with Marko Lešković they never let Jamshedpur play the freedom they usually do in the final third.
  • 6:20 PM IST
    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: Jamshedpur were on a seven-game winning run before they lost to Kerala. Daniel Chima Chukwu missed two gilt-edged chances in the first leg while Greg Stewart had an off day, and Coyle would hope his two protagonists fire when it mattered the most.
  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs JFC Semi-Final 2nd Leg: “We won’t change our approach. Anybody who watches Jamshedpur knows that we go to win every game. We have to win this match if we want to progress to the final. So we have to score goals. The approach will be similar to the one we had against ATK Mohun Bagan, that was the game we had to ensure we win the Shield. We respect the opponents and we know how good they are, we will try and be at our best,” JFC Coach Coyle said on the eve of the game. “We were hurt by the loss the other night, ending our winning streak. Now we want to get to that final,” he added.

  • 6:19 PM IST
  • 6:18 PM IST

  • 6:17 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the ISL Semi-Final 2nd Leg Match Between Kerala Blasters FC and Jamshedpur FC !