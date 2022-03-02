KERALA BLASTERS  vs MUMBAI CITY FC ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score

Vasco: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the Hero ISL match between Mumbai City FC and Kerala Blasters FC.

Updates: FT: Kerala Blasters beat Mumbai City by 3-1. Need just a point to qualify for the semis. Diego Maurico reduces the deficit for Mumbai, makes it 1-3 for from the spot. Vazquez makes it 3-0 for KBFC. Mourtada Fall makes a huge mistake in playing back to his keeper and Alvaro Vazquez latched onto it in a flash and scores past Nawaz to inflict the killer-blow. Alvaro Vazquez doubles Kerala's lead from the penalty spot after Mourtada Fall brings him down inside the box. Half-Time Score: KBFC 2-0 MCFC. Sahal scores a brilliant goal to draw first blood for Kerala Blasters.

Preview: Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will face off in a virtual shootout for a place in the semifinals, in a rescheduled Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday. Kerala are placed fifth in the points table with 30 points from 18 matches, one point less than Mumbai who are fourth having 31 points from 18 games. With league leaders Hyderabad FC already through to the semis and Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan needing just one point to confirm their place as well, it is Kerala and Mumbai who are likely to fight it out for the last spot. Mumbai City FC's top scorer Igor Angulo has scored more goals than all but one team's top scorers. Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored more. Mumbai City FC players have the highest assists in the league (23). Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters have the joint second highest red cards received this season (2).

Kerala Blasters: Gill, Sandeep, Leskovic, Hormipam, Sanjeev, Puitea, Ayush, Sahal, Luna, Alvaro, Diaz.

Mumbai City: Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Rao Dessai, Ralte, Cassio, Chhangte, Bipin, Angulo.

Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC LIVE ISL SCORE, Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC Live Match Updates and Scorecard: Kerala Blasters vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2021-22.

  • 9:27 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: That’s it full-time ! The referee blows the whistle ! Kerala Blasters deserved winners on the day. They now need just a point to qualify for the semis. KBFC 3-1 MCFC (Alvaro Vazquez-2, Sahal: Mauricio )

  • 9:24 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: 6 minutes has been added on for stoppages ! KBFC 3-1 MCFC (90+6 Min)

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Mumbai City has been outclassed today from all departments. KBFC deserve to have a big lead. KBFC 3-1 MCFC (88th Minute)

  • 9:13 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: CLOSE ! Vazquez’s knuckle-ball free-kick almost troubled Nawaz on goal as he pushes it against the post. KBFC looking to extend the lead. 9 minutes remain in the match. KBFC 3-1 MCFC (81st Minute)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: MCFC has an increased 9 shots in the second-half. But still didn’t get the desired result they hoped for. KBFC 3-1 MCFC (77th Min)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: GOAAL ! Diego Mauricio scores from the spot. Get a goal back. Reduces the deficit for Mumbai. KBFC 3-1 MCFC (71st Min)

  • 9:01 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Penalty For Mumbai City. Great chance to get a goal back !

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Substitution for MCFC ! Diego Mauricio comes in for Igor Angulo. KBFC 3-0 MCFC (66th Min)

  • 8:53 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: GOAAAL !! Vazquez makes it 3-0 for KBFC ! Mourtada Falls makes a huge mistake in playing back to his keeper and Alvaro Vazquez latched onto it in a flash and scores past Nawaz to inflict the killer-blow ! Mumbai are surely out of this game. KBFC 3-0 MCFC (60th Min)

  • 8:48 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Mourtada Fall’s header goes over the bar. Did well to get into it. Mumbai search for a goal. KBFC 2-0 MCFC (56th Min)