Preview: Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will face off in a virtual shootout for a place in the semifinals, in a rescheduled Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday. Kerala are placed fifth in the points table with 30 points from 18 matches, one point less than Mumbai who are fourth having 31 points from 18 games. With league leaders Hyderabad FC already through to the semis and Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan needing just one point to confirm their place as well, it is Kerala and Mumbai who are likely to fight it out for the last spot. Mumbai City FC’s top scorer Igor Angulo has scored more goals than all but one team’s top scorers. Hyderabad FC’s Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored more. Mumbai City FC players have the highest assists in the league (23). Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters have the joint second highest red cards received this season (2). Also Read - Footballer Jhingan Apologises After Making Sexist Comment, Says he Has 'Let Many People Down'

Kerala Blasters: Gill, Sandeep, Leskovic, Hormipam, Sanjeev, Puitea, Ayush, Sahal, Luna, Alvaro, Diaz.

Mumbai City: Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Rao Dessai, Ralte, Cassio, Chhangte, Bipin, Angulo.

  • 8:00 PM IST
    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Alvaro Vazquez swings it over the wall from the free-kick, but Gill was equal to it. No trouble. KBFC are in good touch today. MCFC need to buckle up. KBFC 1-0 MCFC (26th Min)
  • 7:54 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: GOAAL !! Kerala Blasters lead ! Sahal Abdul Samad draws first blood ! Fantastic feet from Samad, leaves everyone bamboozled. Fantastic individual goal ! KBFC 1-0 MCFC (19th Min)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Sandeep was lurking inside the box as Kerala keep on pressing but Nawaz comes off his line at the right time to put the ball away from harm’s way. KBFC 0-0 MCFC (15th Minute)

  • 7:46 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Great ball in from Adrian Luna and Sandeep collects it perfectly inside the box, but his first-time effort fails to trouble Nawaz on goal. KBFC 0-0 MCFC (11th Minute)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Igor Angulo hits the target. First shot on target for MCFC. Angulo tries his luck from outside the box and Gill had no trouble in collecting the ball. KBFC 0-0 MCFC (8th Min)

  • 7:41 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: Mumbai City is dominating possession. Even though both the sides are yet to have a crack towards goal. KBFC 0-0 MCFC (6th Min)

  • 7:33 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: We are underway ! Mumbai City get the ball rolling at Tilak Maidan !

  • 7:29 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: The national anthems are done and dusted ! We are just moments away from the kick-off.

  • 7:20 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: The match is about to start in a few minutes time.

  • 6:59 PM IST

    LIVE KBFC vs MCFC Score & Updates: With both sides equally willing to make it to the play-offs, this encounter can be expected to be a thriller.