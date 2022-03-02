KERALA BLASTERS vs MUMBAI CITY FC ISL 2021-22 LIVE Score

Updates: Sahal scores a brilliant goal to draw first blood for Kerala Blasters.

Preview: Kerala Blasters FC and Mumbai City FC will face off in a virtual shootout for a place in the semifinals, in a rescheduled Indian Super League fixture at the Tilak Maidan Stadium here on Wednesday. Kerala are placed fifth in the points table with 30 points from 18 matches, one point less than Mumbai who are fourth having 31 points from 18 games. With league leaders Hyderabad FC already through to the semis and Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan needing just one point to confirm their place as well, it is Kerala and Mumbai who are likely to fight it out for the last spot. Mumbai City FC's top scorer Igor Angulo has scored more goals than all but one team's top scorers. Hyderabad FC's Bartholomew Ogbeche has scored more. Mumbai City FC players have the highest assists in the league (23). Mumbai City and Kerala Blasters have the joint second highest red cards received this season (2).

Kerala Blasters: Gill, Sandeep, Leskovic, Hormipam, Sanjeev, Puitea, Ayush, Sahal, Luna, Alvaro, Diaz.

Mumbai City: Nawaz, Bheke, Fall, Mehtab, Rao Dessai, Ralte, Cassio, Chhangte, Bipin, Angulo.

