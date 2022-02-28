SC EAST BENGAL vs NORTHEAST UNITED ISL 2021-22 LIVE

Vasco: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Hero ISL match between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United.Also Read - SCEB vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Hints Hero ISL: Captain, Predicted Playing 11s, Top Picks- SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United, Team News For Today's Match 30 at Tilak Maidan Stadium at 7:30 PM IST Feb 28 Mon

Updates: Naorem Mahesh Rattled the Bar From Distance. Almost finding the frame of the goal. Also Read - Highlights | ATKMB vs SCEB Hero ISL 2021-22 Match Updates: Kiyan Nassiri's Hat-trick Gives ATK Mohun Bagan 3-1 Victory Over SC East Bengal in Kolkata Derby

Preview: Two teams reeling from a disappointing season will cross swords looking to avoid a bottom-placed finish, in the Indian Super League at the Tilak Maidan Stadium on Monday. A game of academic interest for the neutral, SC East Bengal and NorthEast United will know that this game is a virtual shootout for them in order to stave off a rock-bottom finish. SC East Bengal are 11th with 10 points from 18 games while NorthEast United have only one match to play, having 13 points. If the red and golds beat NorthEast United and Bengaluru FC in their remaining two encounters, they will finish on 16 points but a win for NorthEast on Monday will ensure them a 10th spot finish. It has been a season to forget for both outfits, SC East Bengal managing just one win so far while NorthEast United have three victories to show for. Also Read - ISL: Kiyan Nassiri's Hat-Trick Gives Bragging Rights to ATK Mohun Bagan in Kolkata Derby; SC East Bengal Go Down 3-1

SC East Bengal: Sankar Roy, Naocha Singh, Franjo Prce, Hira Mondal, Joyner Lourenco, Md. Rafique, Sourav Das, Fran Sota, L. Nmate, Naorem Mahesh, Antonio Perosevic.

NorthEast United: Mirshad, Joe, Mashoor, Zakaria D, Gurjinder, Pragyan, Irshad, Imran, Sahanek, Suhair, Brown.

Check the latest ISL 2021-22 Live Score, ISL Live Match, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Score Today, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Football Live Score, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Football Score, ISL Live Score 2022 and Today football updates here. Catch live football score and updates from SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United ISL Match here. Check SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Live Football Score, SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Football Live Score and SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United Hero Indian Super League Football Streaming Online.

Check our LIVE Score and Updates of SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United here-