LIVE LIVERPOOL vs REAL MADRID UCL FINAL 2022 –  Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Updates Also Read - Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream Football Match Online on Sony Liv; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Champions League final Paris: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of The 2021-22 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. We know what Real Madrid can do to teams: a few minutes of stoppage time against Premier League-winning Manchester City really hammered that home. Karim Benzema is the stuff of nightmares, and seems absolutely able to pull a result out of nothing; Vinicius Jr. will be eyeing the space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to exploit with his pace. Luka Modrić had been spoken of as though 36 is a bit too old to play at the highest level, but he’s played to prove any doubters wrong. Liverpool come in as the favourites in Paris, but Real Madrid are no pushovers, and the Reds will need to avoid any level of complacency should they prevail. Liverpool are the stronger side should all of Jürgen Klopp’s players come in fully fit — though this looks in doubt. While Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and, now that he’s back in training, Fabinho all seem set to play, doubts swirl around Thiago. The five substitutions will be a help for the recovering Reds. Should Thiago not be fit — or not be fit to start — expect to see Naby Keïta fill his role. Up front Klopp has a lot of choices to make. He can start with arguably the strongest front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Luis Díaz, but the German might be tempted to hold off one pacy threat to use as a sub. Also Read - UCL: It is Tough For Us, We Cannot Deny It; Man City Coach Pep Guardiola After Semi-Final Loss Against Real Madrid

Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Updates

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vini Jr., Mendy.
LIVERPOOL MADRID XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane. Also Read - UCL: Real Madrid Beat Manchester City 6-5 on Aggregate to Set Up Final Clash With Liverpool

Live Updates

  • 1:20 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Both sides are yet to have a clear-cut chance in the game as the match goes past the 10-minute mark. Both of the teams trying to chalk out gaps to initiate an opening. Madrid still have the possession game. LIVE 0-0 RM (12th Min)

  • 1:15 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Now Real Madrid start off with their flurry of counter attacks but Reds are very cautious at their own-half. Even though Ancelotti’s men dominate possession inside the first 10-minutes of the game. LIV 0-0 RM (8th Min)

  • 1:12 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Liverpool start off with the early pressing and the Madrid have maintained their defence line very well to close down every possible gaps. The Reds are steaming forward right from the word go. LIV 0-0 RM (4th Min)

  • 1:09 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Liverpool win an early free-kick, but Real Madrid clear it away from harm’s way. LIV 0-0 RM (2nd Min)

  • 1:08 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: THE MATCH IS UNDERWAY AT PARC DE PRINCES IN PARIS! KICK-OFF!

  • 1:03 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Here we go!! The players are coming out of the tunnel and we’re in for a epic showdown in Paris!

  • 12:58 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: The Closing Ceremony has now commenced and now we can expect kick-off on time at 1:06 AM IST.

  • 12:49 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: NEWS COMING IN | KICK-OFF Delayed to 21:36 EU TIME by 6 Minutes. For our Indian fans it is 1:06 AM.

  • 12:47 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Tennis Legend Rafael Nadal is the house! We all know how big a Real Madrid he is.

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: NEWS COMING IN | The match will kick-off at now 1:00 AM IST, 21:30 PM European Time.