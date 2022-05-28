LIVE LIVERPOOL vs REAL MADRID UCL FINAL 2022 –  Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Updates Also Read - Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream Football Match Online on Sony Liv; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Champions League final Paris: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of The 2021-22 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. We know what Real Madrid can do to teams: a few minutes of stoppage time against Premier League-winning Manchester City really hammered that home. Karim Benzema is the stuff of nightmares, and seems absolutely able to pull a result out of nothing; Vinicius Jr. will be eyeing the space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to exploit with his pace. Luka Modrić had been spoken of as though 36 is a bit too old to play at the highest level, but he's played to prove any doubters wrong. Liverpool come in as the favourites in Paris, but Real Madrid are no pushovers, and the Reds will need to avoid any level of complacency should they prevail. Liverpool are the stronger side should all of Jürgen Klopp's players come in fully fit — though this looks in doubt. While Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and, now that he's back in training, Fabinho all seem set to play, doubts swirl around Thiago. The five substitutions will be a help for the recovering Reds. Should Thiago not be fit — or not be fit to start — expect to see Naby Keïta fill his role. Up front Klopp has a lot of choices to make. He can start with arguably the strongest front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Luis Díaz, but the German might be tempted to hold off one pacy threat to use as a sub.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vini Jr., Mendy.
LIVERPOOL MADRID XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.

    STARS OF THE SHOW!

    YOUNGEST PLAYER TO START IN THREE UCL FINALS!

    REAL MADRID PLAYING XI

    LIVERPOOL PLAYING XI

    LIVE LIV vs RMA Score: REAL MADRID TEAM NEWS | David Alaba and Gareth Bale are carrying knocks at the moment and are unlikely to face Liverpool this week. Miguel Gutierrez is injured and will be sidelined for the final this weekend. INJURED: Miguel Gutierrez, DOUBTFUL: David Alaba, Gareth Bale.

    LIVE LIV vs RMA Score: LIVERPOOL TEAM NEWS | Divock Origi is currently recuperating from an injury and will not be able to feature in this match. Joe Gomez is yet to complete his recovery and might not play a part this weekend. INJURED: Origi, DOUBTFUL: Joe Gomez.

    LIVE LIV vs RMA Score: Real Madrid have a slight edge over Liverpool and have won four of the eight matches played between the two teams. Liverpool have managed three victories against Real Madrid and will need to level the scales on Saturday. Real beat Liverpool in the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final in Kyiv. The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will want to be more clinical this weekend

    LIVE LIV vs RMA Score: REAL MADRID SQUAD | Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin, Fuidias. Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo, F. Mendy. Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco, Camavinga. Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo, Mariano.

    LIVE LIV vs RMA Score: LIVERPOOL SQUAD | Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Defenders: Van Dijk, Matip, Konate, Gomez, R. Williams, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Midfielders: Fabinho, Thiago, Henderson, Keita, Milner, Jones, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Forwards: Salah, Mane, Diaz, Jota, Firmino, Origi, Minamino.

    LIVE LIV vs RMA Score: Real Madrid, on the other hand, have dominated La Liga this season and could potentially win their 14th Champions League title on Saturday. Los Blancos have pulled off a number of impeccable comebacks in the competition this year and will be confident ahead of this match.