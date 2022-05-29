LIVE LIVERPOOL vs REAL MADRID UCL FINAL 2022 –  Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming Updates Also Read - Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Streaming UEFA Champions League Final in India: When and Where to Watch Liverpool vs Real Madrid Live Stream Football Match Online on Sony Liv; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

Champions League final Paris: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of The 2021-22 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

HALF-TIME UPDATE: Real Madrid and Liverpool go into the break with nothing to separate them. Madrid started the game brightly with their possession, but then Liverpool came back strongly and pressed forward for an opening. Karim Benzema's goal was cancelled out for an off-side right at the stroke of half-time.

PREVIEW: We know what Real Madrid can do to teams: a few minutes of stoppage time against Premier League-winning Manchester City really hammered that home. Karim Benzema is the stuff of nightmares, and seems absolutely able to pull a result out of nothing; Vinicius Jr. will be eyeing the space behind Trent Alexander-Arnold to exploit with his pace. Luka Modrić had been spoken of as though 36 is a bit too old to play at the highest level, but he’s played to prove any doubters wrong. Liverpool come in as the favourites in Paris, but Real Madrid are no pushovers, and the Reds will need to avoid any level of complacency should they prevail. Liverpool are the stronger side should all of Jürgen Klopp’s players come in fully fit — though this looks in doubt. While Virgil Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and, now that he’s back in training, Fabinho all seem set to play, doubts swirl around Thiago. The five substitutions will be a help for the recovering Reds. Should Thiago not be fit — or not be fit to start — expect to see Naby Keïta fill his role. Up front Klopp has a lot of choices to make. He can start with arguably the strongest front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mané, and Luis Díaz, but the German might be tempted to hold off one pacy threat to use as a sub.

REAL MADRID XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Valverde, Vini Jr., Mendy.
LIVERPOOL MADRID XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Diaz, Salah, Mane.

  • 2:51 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: SAVED BY COURTOIS AGAIN! He’s in scintillating form tonight. Liverpool have no reply to the brilliance of the Belgium international. Salah almost scored the equaliser and in the counter Real Madrid almost had a chance to go 2-0 up, but Alisson was equal to the attack. LIV 0-1 RMA (83rd Min)

  • 2:48 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: We are into the last 10 minutes of the game, as Liverpool desperate for an equaliser. They have a total of 21 attempts so far in the game and have got 7 on target. LIV 0-1 RMA (81st Min)

  • 2:44 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Substitution for Liverpool, Robert Firmino comes in for Thiago Alcantara. LIV 0-1 RMA (77th Min)

  • 2:43 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Liverpool continue to press forward for an opening but not getting that clear-cut chance to bury in an equaliser. Even if they get, the defenders or Courtois is there standing like a wall. LIV 0-1 RMA (75th Min)

  • 2:37 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Courtois does it again!!! He kicks it away from harm’s away and denies Mohamed Salah an open net. The Belgium international has been the man of the match for Real Madrid tonight! 20 mins left in the game. LIV 0-1 RMA (69th Min)

  • 2:35 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: The goal has lifted up the Real Madrid fanatics inside the stadium, but Liverpool are not giving up as of now as they push forward for an equaliser. LIV 0-1 RMA (68th Min)

  • 2:33 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Substitution for Liverpool, Diego Jota comes in for Luis Diaz. LIV 0-1 RMA (65th Min)

  • 2:27 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: GOAAL !!!!! Vinicius Jr. opens the scoring for Real Madrid!!! Just what the doctor ordered for Los Blancos. Assisted by Valverde and the Brazilian taps it in from close range. Real Madrid lead! LIV 0-1 RMA (59th Min)

  • 2:24 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Eder Militao looks to have hurt himself while challenging Luis Diaz, but the Brazilian is fine now and he is up on his feet and ready to go again. LIV 0-0 RM (56th Min)

  • 2:21 AM IST

    LIVE LIV vs RMA: Liverpool trying to initiate and opening from the left flank but Real Madrid defenders were present at the right time and at the right place to block it out of harm’s way. Solid defending from the Los Blancos. LIV 0-0 RM (54th Min)