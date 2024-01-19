Top Recommended Stories

  • Sports
  LIVE UPDATES – Mohun Bagan (1) vs East Bengal (1), Kalinga Super Cup 2024 SCORE: Play Underway After H/T!
LIVE UPDATES – Mohun Bagan (1) vs East Bengal (1), Kalinga Super Cup 2024 SCORE: Play Underway After H/T!

MBSG v EBFC: Follow live updates of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs East Bengal FC Kalinga Super Cup match from the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

Updated: January 19, 2024 8:43 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against East Bengal FC for the Group A fixture of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, January 19. This will be the first Kolkata derby of the year. Both teams will face each other for the first time since the Durand Cup 2023 final where Mariners clinched a 1-0 win and a record 17th title.

Live Updates

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: Second half starts. Both teams will try to gain an early lead here. MBSG 1-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:25 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: RETAKE AND MISS!! Referee calls for a retake and Petratos hits the post. The scores are still leveled. What a dramatic turn of events here and it is also HALF TIME! now. MBSG 1-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:23 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: GOAL!! Just moments before the Half Time whistle, Mohun Bagan retakes the lead from East Bengal. Petratos makes the most out of the PENALTY! and gives his team a much-needed morale booster. MBSG 2-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:19 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: Three minutes added to the stoppage time. Will this be enough to change the goal tally before Half Time. MBSG 1-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:13 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: Both teams are trying to gain a lead before the half-time whistle. The game got more interesting after East Bengal leveled the lead. MBSG 1-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: East Bengal almost gained a 2-0 lead here but Mohun Bagan’s defence saved the day. It looks like it will be 1-1 heading into the first half. MBSG 1-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    East Bengal LEVELS lead

  • Jan 19, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: GOAAL! East Bengal levels the lead. Cleiton does it for East Bengal. What a turn around from EBFC. They needed this goal. MBSG 1-1 EBFC

  • Jan 19, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2024: GOAL!! Mohan Bagan strikes. They get the opening. Yuste breaches the net. They needed this and they got it. MBSG 1-0 EBFC

