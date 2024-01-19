Top Recommended Stories

LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023 S/F: Biggest Football Showdown BECKONS!

Live Score, Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023 Semi-Final: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of Super Cup 2024 semifinal.

Published: January 19, 2024 4:04 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Super Cup 2023: Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns against East Bengal FC for the Group A fixture of the 2024 Kalinga Super Cup at the Kalinga Stadium Main Pitch in Bhubaneshwar on Friday, January 19. This will be the first Kolkata derby of the year. Both teams will face each other for the first time since the Durand Cup 2023 final where Mariners clinched a 1-0 win and a record 17th title.

Live Updates

  • Jan 19, 2024 4:03 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023 S/F: It may be a big Indian fixture, but the unfortunate part is that the big Indian stars are missing because of the ongoing AFC Asian Cup.

  • Jan 19, 2024 4:02 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023 S/F: “We cannot go for a draw, we must win the game. It’s always interesting to play a derby. It’s a big game, the biggest game in India. I’m happy to be a part of it,” said East Bengal forward Cleiton Silva.

  • Jan 19, 2024 3:47 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023 S/F: They have six points each in Group A and are also level on goal difference (+2), but East Bengal have a slight edge on goals scored.

  • Jan 19, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023 S/F: Lots at stake as two of the most popular footballing teams in the country lock horns for a spot in the final.

  • Jan 19, 2024 3:44 PM IST

    LIVE – Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Super Cup 2023 S/F: One of the biggest footballing rivalries in the world takes place today in a very important match, It is the all-important semi-final.

  • Jan 19, 2024 3:16 PM IST

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Kalinga Super Cup 2024 semi-final match.

