LIVE Chelsea vs Tottenham Scores & Updates: After registering convincing wins in their opening games of the season, Chelsea would now take on Tottenham on Sunday at Stamford Bridge. While Antonio Conte’s side thumped Southampton 4-0 in their opener of the season last week whereas Chelsea also won their fixture against Everton 1-0. With number of new signings in the Spurs dressing room, it will be interesting to see what gameplan Conte will come out with. Thomas Tuchel knows what he’s dealing with and will keep an eye open always for what’s coming Chelsea’s way.Also Read - Chelsea vs Tottenham Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CHE vs TOT in India

