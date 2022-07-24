Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona El Clasico, Pre-Season Friendly Live Score & Updates, Nevada: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE coverage of the El Clasico match between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. All Eyes on Robert Lewandowski’s Debut as El Clasico Returns to Nevada |The Allegiant Stadium in Nevada bears witness to another edition of El Clasico this weekend as Barcelona lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid in an intriguing clash on Sunday morning (IST). Barcelona finished in second place in the La Liga standings and have shown improvement under Xavi so far. The Catalan giants thrashed Inter Miami by a comfortable 6-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend. Real Madrid, on the other hand, won the La Liga title last season and have been in impeccable form over the past year. Los Blancos have an impressive squad at their disposal and have a point to prove in this fixture. Barcelona have impressive players in their ranks and have pulled off several surprises in the transfer market. The Catalans have shown tremendous improvement under Xavi and will look to be at their best in this match. Real Madrid will be hurting from their previous Clasico defeat and will be intent on making amends this weekend. Barcelona have improved over the past month, however, and hold a slight upper hand in this fixture.Also Read - Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Live Streaming in India: When and Where to Watch Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona Friendly Football Match Online On SonyLIV; TV Telecast on Sony Ten

FC Barcelona: Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Inaki Pena, Arnau Tenas, Sergio Dest, Gerard, Pique, Ronald Araujo, Jordi Alba, Sergi Roberto, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen, Alejandro Balde, Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Nico Gonzalez, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Miralem Pjanic, Alex Collado, Franck Kessie, Pablo Torre, Marc Casado, Ousmane Dembele, Memphis Depay, Ansu Fati, Ferran Torres, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Raphinha, Abde Ezzalzouli, Robert Lewandowski.

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Andriy Lunin, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Jesus Vallejo, Nacho, Antonio Rudiger, Ferland Mendy, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Casemiro, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez, Aurelien Tchouameni, Dani Ceballos, Eduardo Camavinga, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Mariano.