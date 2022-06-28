Football Transfer News and Updates LIVE

New Delhi: Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs. We bring you live updates, transfer news and rumours from all around the globe on india.com sports.Also Read - Manchester United Could Replace Cristiano Ronaldo With Neymar: Reports

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed. According to a report by Spanish publication SPORT, Barcelona will soon present the final offer to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich in the summer transfer window. But the Blaugrana will unlikely reach the €50 million the Bundesliga champions seek to part ways with the Polish International. According to The Times, Christian Eriksen is exploring offers from a number of other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United and Everton, despite Manchester United and Brentford being prominently linked with a bargain transfer for the Danish international midfielder. Also Read - Final Hurrah: Cristiano Ronaldo to Lionel Messi: Players Likely to Feature in Their Last FIFA World Cup

LIVE Transfer News and Updates: Barcelona make to one last offer for Robert Lewandowski, Christian Eriksen exploring offers from multiple clubs and Cristiano Ronaldo linked with a shock move to Stamford Bridge. Follow latest transfers news, rumours and updates here at india.com sports. Cristiano Ronaldo | Robert Lewandowski | Christian Eriksen | Manchester United | Bayern Munich. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo to Chelsea? Blues Boss Todd Boehly Discusses Potential Transfer of Manchester United Legend