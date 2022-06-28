Football Transfer News and Updates LIVE

Top stars in Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski and Christian Eriksen are linked for a possible away from their respective clubs.

The transfer market is abuzz with the speculation that Cristiano Ronaldo would be moving out of Old Trafford and if rumours are to be believed he would be heading to Stamford Bridge in the coming days. While Manchester United continue to deny such developments, a report states that Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met Ronaldo's agent Jorge Mendes last week in Portugal and the potential move was discussed.

Live Updates

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly offered to Italian giants Inter Milan by agent Jorge Mendes, but the club turned down the chance to sign the Portuguese.

  • 4:33 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Man United have reportedly upped their interest in Hoffenheim’s offensive full-back David Raum, as Erik Ten Hag looks to improve his defensive cover.

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is looking to leave the London the London club in favor of signing for Frank Lampard’s Everton.

  • 4:27 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Bayern are on the hunt for an elite striker to replace Robert Lewandowski if he does leave the club this summer, but their efforts have been fruitless so far.

  • 4:18 PM IST
    BREAKING: Neymar does not want to leave PSG this summer. The Brazilian is totally motivated by the new project under a new manager, and wants to form a scary front three, alongside Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi.
  • 4:13 PM IST
    LIVE Transfer News: Atletico Madrid close to signing ex-Dortmund midfielder Axel Witsel on a free transfer. The Spanish giants have offered the Belgian a one year deal, with the option of an extra year. Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo said “It’s almost done”, when talking about the deal.
  • 4:09 PM IST

    Newcastle and PSG news on young French striker Hugo Etikite:

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Gabriel Jesus has passed his Arsenal medical, official announcement imminent.

  • 4:05 PM IST

    LIVE Transfer News: Spurs are close to agreeing a £60m deal with Everton for the signing of Brazilian winger Richarlison. Despite Chelsea also being interested, it looks like Spurs will get this deal.

  • 4:04 PM IST

    In recent news: Lionel Messi tried to coax Sadio Mane to join him at Barcelona in 2020, but ultimately a move never materialized and Mane stayed at Liverpool. The Senegalese joined Bayern Munich this year from Liverpool.