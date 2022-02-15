PSG vs REAL MADRID UCL 2021-22 LIVE Score, ROUND OF 16

Paris: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the UEFA Champions League Match Between PSG and Real Madrid. The knockout stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League commence this midweek, and fans will be treated to a blockbuster encounter when La Liga leaders Real Madrid square off against Ligue 1 champions-elect Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night. PSG made it through to the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group A behind English champions Manchester City. Les Parisiens were not exactly convincing during the group stage, winning half of their games while losing one (D2). They head into this encounter on the back of consecutive wins against Lille and Rennes, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be aiming to bag another crucial victory. Real Madrid qualified to the knockout stages as Group D winners, besting Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol. Los Blancos won five of their six group stage matches (L1) but have been in dodgy form ahead of this key clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have picked up just one win in their last four games in all competitions, most recently being held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal and will need to turn things around. The last time PSG and Real Madrid faced each other was in the group stages of the 2019/20 Champions League, with the latter failing to win either of those clashes (D1 L1). Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo: 400 Million Followers and Counting on Instagram, First Person on Planet to Achieve It With Lionel Messi -- A Distant Third

PSG

Donarrumma, Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Paredes, Danilo, Verratti, Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi.

REAL MADRID

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Mendy.

Check our LIVE Score & Updates of PSG vs Real Madrid 1st Leg match here- 

Live Updates

  • 12:41 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: KEY PLAYERS | MARQUINHOS: PSG captain Marquinhos has been key for the club in the last few seasons. Like Hakimi, the Brazilian has also featured in all six group games in the Champions League this campaign. His leadership and solidity at the back are worth their weight in gold for the French giants. Marquinhos has taken over fellow Brazilian Thiago Silva at the heart of the Parisian’s defence with aplomb. The centre-back has made the most ball recoveries (30) and attempted the most clearances (32) in the competition this season. He has also been their pass master with 387 successful passes, almost 100 more than any other teammate. The 27-year-old is considered among the best players in his position at the moment. Apart from being a reliable defender, Marquinhos is also handy in attack. He has scored nine goals, and registered three assists in the Champions League.

  • 12:40 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: KEY PLAYERS | GIANLUIGI DONNARUMMA: Gianluigi Donnarumma has been in a rotation with former Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Although both of them have played three games each in the Champions League this season, the Italian is expected to feature against Los Blancos tonight. Donnarumma has done reasonably well in his maiden Champions League campaign. Not only has he made more saves than Navas, but he has also conceded fewer goals and saved a penalty too. The former Milan star will hope to keep a clean sheet at the Parc des Princes tonight if he starts.

  • 12:38 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: KEY PLAYERS | ACHRAF HAKIMI: PSG’s lack of world-class full-backs has haunted them in the past. The Mauricio Pochettino-coached side had no answer to Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich and Alphonso Davies in the 2020 final. With attacking full-backs being the norm across Europe, PSG bought Achraf Hakimi for €66.5 million last summer. Hakimi started his Ligue 1 career with a bang. He accumulated three goals and two assists in the first two months of the campaign. The Moroccan has been an ever-present for the French side in the Champions League as well, having playing all 540 minutes so far. The 23-year-old could be key against his former club on the defensive side of things. Vinicius Junior has been on fire this campaign. However, Hakimi is one of the few right-backs in the world who can match the Brazilian’s pace. The tussle between the two youngsters could go a long way in determining the game’s outcome.

  • 12:26 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: PSG XI | Donarrumma, Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Paredes, Danilo, Verratti, Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi.

  • 12:18 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: Sergio Ramos won’t be a part of the PSG team today as he is still nursing his injury. He is expected to be back and face his former beloved team in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu in March.
  • 12:13 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: REAL MADRID XI | Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Mendy.
  • 12:11 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | LIONEL MESSI VS CASEMIRO: Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi as a free agent in the summer of 2021. The Argentine has struggled a little in Ligue 1 this season, but has fired on all cylinders in the Champions League. He has scored five goals in as many games in the continental competition and is eager to improve his tally against a familiar foe. As admitted by Casemiro himself, stopping the former Barcelona No.10 is a group project. And while we have no qualms about the statement, we believe Casemiro will still have the most crucial role. The Brazilian, who sits just ahead of the Real Madrid backline, will go head-to-head with Messi, who likes to operate in that hole. Even one single misstep from the 29-year-old could give Messi the opportunity to punish Real Madrid, help him score his 27th career goal against them.

  • 12:10 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | KYLIAN MBAPPE VS DAVID ALABA: Both PSG and Real Madrid have all it takes to win the Champions League this season. They have excellent goal-scorers, intelligent midfielders, and competent defenders, all capable of producing something special. The fact they can match each other punch for punch bodes well for the neutrals, who are guaranteed to witness high-profile clashes all over the pitch. The potential match-up between the electrifying Kylian Mbappe and the dependable David Alaba could have a major impact on the outcome of the match tonight. The former Bayern Munich defender has settled in nicely at Madrid this season and has been leading their backline ferociously. He is intelligent, quick, and is not afraid to go for a tackle when needed. Tonight he will have to go up against Los Blancos’ No.1 transfer target Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman is one of the best in the world and has all it takes to carve open any defense in the world. He has already scored 21 goals and provided 16 assists this season, emerging as PSG’s leading goal contributor.

  • 12:05 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL Madrid Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | KARIM BENZEMA VS MARQUINHOS: Real Madrid will look up to Karim Benzema for inspiration in their Champions League Round of 16 tie against PSG. The Frenchman has once again been their primary goal-getter this season, netting 24 goals across competitions. Unfortunately for the visitors, PSG’s ever-dependable centre-back Marquinhos will do everything in his power to make Benzema’s night miserable. The Brazilian defender is exceptional in the air, reads the game rather well, and is likely to keep a close eye on Benzema’s off-the-ball movement. If he can mark the Frenchman and nullify his contribution in the final third, PSG could have a firm foothold in the nail-biting Champions League tussle.

  • 11:59 PM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL Madrid Score & Updates: KEY BATTLES | VINICIUS JR VS ACHRAF HAKIMI: Academy graduate Achraf Hakimi was originally meant to be a big part of Real Madrid’s future. Unfortunately, Los Merengues were not ready to give the Moroccan a regular birth ahead of Dani Carvajal and sold him permanently to Inter Milan in 2020. The right-back was snapped up by PSG last summer and has since been one of the first names on the team sheet. Hakimi will be up against Madrid’s in-form golden boy, Vinicius Junior, on Tuesday night. Having already scored 15 times this season, the Brazilian is looking for a record-breaking campaign. Unfortunately, he will have a freakishly quick and scarily determined Achraf Hakimi to deal with. Will Vinicius get the better of the former Los Blancos man with his pace and skills or will Hakimi neutralize the explosive 21-year-old left-winger? A fascinating tussle awaits in the Champions League tonight.