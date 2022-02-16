PSG vs REAL MADRID UCL 2021-22 LIVE Score, ROUND OF 16

Paris: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the UEFA Champions League Match Between PSG and Real Madrid.Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo: 400 Million Followers and Counting on Instagram, First Person on Planet to Achieve It With Lionel Messi -- A Distant Third

Second-Half Update

Kylian Mbappe cancelled out Lionel Messi’s penalty miss as PSG go into the second-leg with a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid. The visitors did their part in defense, but couldn’t stop Mbappe’s pace and skill inside the penalty box. Courtois did his bit by keeping the home-side away from his goal but the Los Blancos failed to come out as an unit as a huge task await for them at the Santiago Bernabeu. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Comforts Anthony Elanga After Manchester United's FA Cup Loss; Heartwarming Gesture Goes VIRAL | WATCH VIDEO

Half-Time Update

Angel di Maria’s first-time shot and Kylian Mbappe’s one-on-one chance are two of the best chances for the home-side as PSG have dominated play with more number of chances and possession. HALF-TIME SCORE 0-0. Also Read - From Rafael Nadal's Fist Pump to Lionel Messi's Jersey Flaunt- 10 Most Iconic Celebrations in Sporting History | SEE PICS

|PREVIEW|

The knockout stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League commence this midweek, and fans will be treated to a blockbuster encounter when La Liga leaders Real Madrid square off against Ligue 1 champions-elect Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night. PSG made it through to the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group A behind English champions Manchester City. Les Parisiens were not exactly convincing during the group stage, winning half of their games while losing one (D2). They head into this encounter on the back of consecutive wins against Lille and Rennes, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be aiming to bag another crucial victory. Real Madrid qualified to the knockout stages as Group D winners, besting Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol. Los Blancos won five of their six group stage matches (L1) but have been in dodgy form ahead of this key clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have picked up just one win in their last four games in all competitions, most recently being held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal and will need to turn things around. The last time PSG and Real Madrid faced each other was in the group stages of the 2019/20 Champions League, with the latter failing to win either of those clashes (D1 L1).

PSG XI

Donarrumma, Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Paredes, Danilo, Verratti, Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi.

REAL MADRID XI

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Mendy.

Check our LIVE Score & Updates of PSG vs Real Madrid 1st Leg match here-