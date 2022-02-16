PSG vs REAL MADRID UCL 2021-22 LIVE Score, ROUND OF 16

Paris: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the UEFA Champions League Match Between PSG and Real Madrid.

Second-Half Update

Kylian Mbappe cancelled out Lionel Messi's penalty miss as PSG go into the second-leg with a 1-0 lead over Real Madrid. The visitors did their part in defense, but couldn't stop Mbappe's pace and skill inside the penalty box. Courtois did his bit by keeping the home-side away from his goal but the Los Blancos failed to come out as an unit as a huge task await for them at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Half-Time Update

Angel di Maria's first-time shot and Kylian Mbappe's one-on-one chance are two of the best chances for the home-side as PSG have dominated play with more number of chances and possession. HALF-TIME SCORE 0-0.

|PREVIEW|

The knockout stages of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League commence this midweek, and fans will be treated to a blockbuster encounter when La Liga leaders Real Madrid square off against Ligue 1 champions-elect Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on Tuesday night. PSG made it through to the Round of 16 after finishing second in Group A behind English champions Manchester City. Les Parisiens were not exactly convincing during the group stage, winning half of their games while losing one (D2). They head into this encounter on the back of consecutive wins against Lille and Rennes, and manager Mauricio Pochettino will be aiming to bag another crucial victory. Real Madrid qualified to the knockout stages as Group D winners, besting Inter Milan, Shakhtar Donetsk and Sheriff Tiraspol. Los Blancos won five of their six group stage matches (L1) but have been in dodgy form ahead of this key clash. Carlo Ancelotti’s side have picked up just one win in their last four games in all competitions, most recently being held to a 0-0 draw by Villarreal and will need to turn things around. The last time PSG and Real Madrid faced each other was in the group stages of the 2019/20 Champions League, with the latter failing to win either of those clashes (D1 L1). 

PSG XI

Donarrumma, Hakimi, Mendes, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Paredes, Danilo, Verratti, Di Maria, Mbappe, Messi.

REAL MADRID XI

Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Kroos, Benzema, Modric, Asensio, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Mendy.

Check our LIVE Score & Updates of PSG vs Real Madrid 1st Leg match here- 

Live Updates

  • 3:28 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: FULL-TIME: Kylian Mbappe’s goal have given the Parisans a 1-0 lead going into the second-leg, next month. Lionel Messi was expected to score from the spot-kick but Thibaut Courtois parried it away from harm’s way. The Belgium custodian has been the best player for the visitors tonight. PSG had a plethora of opportunities and deserved every bit to leave the pitch with a victory. Real Madrid did their bit in defense but did nothing upfront to find an opening. A big task await for them at the Santiago Bernabeu. FT: PSG 1-0 RMA (Kylian Mbappe 93rd Min )
  • 3:23 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: GOAAAAL !!!! Kylian Mbappe does it ! Leaves it late but leaves it at the right place at the right time ! He has been the best player of the game by a country mile and he deserved the goal and PSG deserved the lead ! Through the legs of Courtois and that should be it | PSG 1-0 RMA

  • 3:19 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: 4 minutes added on for stoppages ! Can either of the sides get a winner ?? We have to wait and watch.
  • 3:16 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: CHANCE ! Neymar tried to lift the ball up into the roof of the net off a Leo Messi through ball but the angle was a bit difficult for him to squeeze it into the frame of the goal. PSG 0-0 RMA | 87th Minute
  • 3:10 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: PSG so far had 19 shots on goal with 6 of them finding on target. Real Madrid had 2 shots and are yet to find a shot on target as the match enter into the last 10 minutes. HAZARD COMES IN FOR VINICIUS ! PSG 0-0 RMA |81st Minute
  • 3:06 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: CHANCE ! Another opening from PSG and Kylian Mbappe’s low shot almost found the corner of the net ! PSG keep on dominating. PSG 0-0 RMA |71st Minute
  • 3:01 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: SUBSTITUTION- PSG | Angel Di Maria-OFF, Neymar-IN
  • 3:01 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: SUBSTITUTION-REAL MADRID | Marco Asensio-OFF, Lucas Vazquez-IN
  • 2:58 AM IST

    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: PSG still have the possession, but the missed penalty might have shifted the momentum towards Real Madrid. Lionel Messi should’ve dealt with it better. The home-side search for an opening. PSG 0-0 RMA |69th Minute

  • 2:51 AM IST
    LIVE PSG vs REAL MADRID Score & Updates: SAVED ! THIBAUT COURTOIS Saves it !!! Lionel Messi failed to convert the spot-kick. It was a low shot and the Belgium goalee judged it with perfection ! The scores stays level ! PSG 0-0 RMA | 63rd Minute