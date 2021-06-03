LIVE French Open 2021 Match Highlights

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 3. See the latest French Open 2021 Round 2 Live Score, Live Tennis updates here. Also, check the Live Tennis Score, French Open 2021 Round 2 Live matches, French Open 2021 Round 2 Live score today, French Open Live video, Live Tennis TV, French Open Live, Tennis match today online, Live Tennis Match Streaming, Watch French Open LIVE Streaming Online, French Open Live matches score, French Open 2021 Round 2 Live. You can also check the Tennis blog of Round 2 matches from Stade Roland Garros here. Also Read - French Open: Daniil Medvedev Beats Tommy Paul to Enter Third Round

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all had won their respective Round 1 matches in straight sets but they might have to sweat harder for their wins in the second round. Djokovic will the first in action against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas. Also Read - French Open 2021 Results: Serena Williams Survives Scare to Reach Third Round; Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev Advance

Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts on Naomi Osaka's 'Bold' Withdrawal From French Open 2021 Following Fallout After Media Boycott

Live Updates

  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Scores And UpdatesDjokovic finishes off in style. The World No. 1 defeats Cuevas by 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 convincingly to advance to the third round of the French Open. It was high-class Tennis from Serbian and he will look to continue the good show.

  • 9:12 PM IST

  • 9:08 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Scores and Updates – Cilic takes the second 6-2 as broke Federer’s serve twice. Fed had a long argument with the chair umpire regarding the time violation warning and he was definitely frustrated, which is unlike him.

  • 9:06 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Scores And Updates – Djokovic is showing his class here. He leads 3-2 in the third set.

  • 8:47 PM IST

  • 8:46 PM IST
    LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Scores And Updates – Djokovic has taken an early break in the third set. He leads 2-0 in the third set.
  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Scores and Updates – Cilic has taken a crucial break against Federer. He leads by 4-1.

  • 8:44 PM IST
    LIVE French Open 2021 Roger Federer vs Marin Cilic Scores and Updates – Cilic has taken a crucial break against Federer. He leads by 4-1.
  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Novak Djokovic vs Pablo Cuevas Scores And Updates – Novak Djokovic has taken the second set easily against Pablo Cuevas by 6-2. He leads 2-0 in the second round.

  • 8:29 PM IST