LIVE French Open 2021 Match Highlights

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 1.

Live Updates

  • 10:18 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Popyrin saved two match points but Nadal gets the win on his serve. Nadal takes the opening round match against Alexei Popyrin by 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 in two hours 23 minutes to advance to the second round of French Open 2021.

  • 10:14 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Nadal has dominated the tie-breaker as he takes a 5-1 lead.

  • 10:11 PM IST
    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – We are going into the Tie-breaker now. Both players were able to get a break each in the third set. In fact, Nadal had a chance to break Popyrin’s serve for the second time but could not grab his chance.
  • 9:51 PM IST
    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Nadal gets his break back as Popyrin failed to grab his chance. Its’ 5-4 in favour of Popyrin in the third set. Nadal to serve now.
  • 9:39 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Popyrin has come up with a much better performance in the third set and he has also broken Nadal’s serve for the first time in this match. The Australian leads 5-2 in the third set.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Nadal takes the second set by 6-2 as he is playing at the top of his game. The Spaniard leads 2-0, Score – 6-3, 6-2 in favour of Nadal.

  • 8:58 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – It’s easy peasy for Nadal so far in this second set. He isn’t giving any room to Popyrin. Nadal takes a 4-1 lead.

  • 8:50 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Rafael Nadal saves a break point to hold his serve. King of Clay also gets the double break to take a 3-0 lead in the second set.

  • 8:39 PM IST

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE French Open 2021 Rafael Nadal vs Alexei Popyrin Score And Updates – Nadal breaks Popyrin’s serve in the opening game to take advantage in the second set. The King of clay is asserting his dominance now.