LIVE French Open 2021 Scores and Updates

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 3. See the latest French Open 2021 Round 2 Live Score, Live Tennis updates here. Also, check the Live Tennis Score, French Open 2021 Round 2 Live matches, French Open 2021 Round 2 Live score today, French Open Live video, Live Tennis TV, French Open Live, Tennis match today online, Live Tennis Match Streaming, Watch French Open LIVE Streaming Online, French Open Live matches score, French Open 2021 Round 2 Live. You can also check the Tennis blog of Round 2 matches from Stade Roland Garros here. Also Read - French Open: Daniil Medvedev Beats Tommy Paul to Enter Third Round

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer all had won their respective Round 1 matches in straight sets but they might have to sweat harder for their wins in the second round. Djokovic will the first in action against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas. Also Read - French Open 2021 Results: Serena Williams Survives Scare to Reach Third Round; Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev Advance

Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts on Naomi Osaka's 'Bold' Withdrawal From French Open 2021 Following Fallout After Media Boycott

Live Updates

  • 7:10 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Scores and Updates – Djokovic is one of the big favourites for the event along with Rafael Nadal. The Big 3 are in the same draw and Djokovic and Nadal could face each other in the semi-final if they keep up their winning momentum.

  • 7:10 PM IST

  • 7:09 PM IST

  • 7:02 PM IST

  • 7:01 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Scores and Updates – Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will play their second-round matches on the fifth day of the event. The World No.1 Novak Djokovic will be up against Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.