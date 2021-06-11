LIVE French Open 2021 Semifinals Scores and Updates

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, June 11.

Live Updates

  • 7:23 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Zverev gets a bit of luck on that final point. But it has been solid performance from the German in the second set. He has taken a 3-0 lead.

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Great comeback from Zverev. He gets the break in the second set and the German is dominating the long rallies now. It’s 2-0 in the second set for Zverev.

  • 7:17 PM IST

  • 7:09 PM IST
    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Solid performance from Tsitsipas in this opening set. He has impressed with his serve and Zverev will need to bounce back stronger. The Greek takes the opening set by 6-3 in only 37 minutes.
  • 7:05 PM IST
    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Zverev holds his serve and Tsitsipas will now serve for the opening set at 5-3.
  • 7:00 PM IST
    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Its looking all too easy for Tsitsipas here. He has taken a convincing 5-2 lead in the first game of this French Open 2021 semifinal.
  • 6:52 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Zverev finally wins the first game of the match and it will give him a lot of confidence. But Tsitsipas certainly has the edge now. 3-1 in favour of Tsitsipas.

  • 6:44 PM IST
    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Tsitsipas is stamping his authority early in this match. He holds easily, it’s 3-0 for the Greek.
  • 6:42 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – The Greek has broken German’s serve. Tsitsipas had two break points and he was able to convert one. Great start this for the 22-year old youngster. 2-0 to Tsitsipas.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    Live French Open 2021 Semifinal Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas – Tsitsipas holds easily in the opening game. Both of these players are lanky and thus none of them will have the height advantage. 1-0 to Tsitsipas.