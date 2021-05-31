LIVE French Open 2021 Match Highlights

French Open 2021 Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our coverage of French Open 2021, May 31.

Live Updates

  • 9:32 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Roger Federer played at the top of his game to take the game 6-2, 6-4 and 6-3. He took the third set in only 32 minutes.

  • 9:30 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Federer holds to make it 5-3 in the third set. The 39-year old is now a game away from booking his place in the second round of French Open 2021.

  • 9:26 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Roger Federer had two break points in the seventh game of the third set but he could not grab them. It’s 4-3 in favour of Roger Federer in the third set.

  • 9:21 PM IST

  • 9:19 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Roger Federer backs the break with another comfortable hold of serve. It’s 4-2 in the third set in favour of the Swiss Maestro.

  • 9:16 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Roger Federer breaks Denis Istomin to take a 3-2 lead in the third set. Fed had three break points but Istomin was able to save two. However, Fed took the final breakpoint to take the lead.

  • 9:11 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – The timing and ball striking has been exquisite from Federer and he has definitely looked like his former self. Fed holds again, it’s 2-2 in the third set with Swiss having a 2-0 lead.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Another comfortable service hold for Federer. The World No.8 is moving to the net with aplomb and he is not giving much chance to Istomin. It’s 1-1 in the third set.

  • 9:05 PM IST

  • 9:04 PM IST

    Live French Open Roger Federer vs Denis Istomin, Scores and Updates – Denis Istomin holds his serve in the opening game of the third set but Federer is building the pressure on the player from Uzbekistan. It’s 6-2, 6-4, 0-1 in favour of Federer.