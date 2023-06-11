ZEE Sites

Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: Djoko Eyes 23rd Grand Slam

Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of French Open 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Updated: June 11, 2023 5:06 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live French Open 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time. They were the guys he measured himself against. The players who established the standards he sought to surpass.

Sure, when Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final on Sunday, he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men’s-record 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournament.

Live Updates

  • 4:47 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: “I’m going to have to try to come up with a better game plan,” Ruud said, “and just know I’m going to have to play my best game — my ‘A’ game, my best level that I’ve ever played — if I want to have a chance against him.”
  • 4:46 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: They have played four times previous, twice on hard courts and twice on clay, and not only is Djokovic 4-0, but he has won all eight sets.
  • 4:46 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: He will see if he can devise a better way to attack the problems presented by Djokovic, a 36-year-old from Serbia.
  • 4:45 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: “But now I’m in the final. It’s been a great two weeks, no matter what happens on Sunday, and I’m going to, of course, give it my all,” Ruud said, “but sometimes you play your best tennis when you don’t think too much.”
  • 4:34 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: Ruud mentioned repeatedly that he will aim to avoid feeling pressure on Sunday.
    “It’s just a matter of not thinking, like, I ‘need’ to win this match. … This is a word that I try to sort of avoid. Obviously in the beginning of the tournament, that’s sort of what you feel more and what you think about more, like: ‘This is important to try to get this win and get going in the tournament,’” said Ruud, a 24-year-old from Norway who is coached by his father, Christian, a former professional player.
  • 4:33 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: Ruud is 0-2 so far, and both losses came in 2022: against Nadal at Roland Garros, and against Carlos Alcaraz at the U.S. Open. Ruud mentioned repeatedly that he will aim to avoid feeling pressure on Sunday.
  • 4:25 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: While this is Djokovic’s 34th appearance in a major final — tied with Chris Evert for the most by a man or woman — it will be Ruud’s third.
  • 4:22 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: “Is Novak the favorite? Yes, of course. There is no question about it,” said Alexander Zverev, who has lost in the semifinals in Paris each of the past three years, including against Ruud on Friday. “He knows how it’s done. He knows how to do it. But Casper is playing great tennis. If I would have to bet money, maybe I wouldn’t bet on Casper too much. Does he have chances? Yes, he does. He’s playing amazing tennis and I think he deserves to be in the final.”
  • 4:21 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: Ruud will see what he can muster in an attempt to be the champion at a major for the first time.
  • 4:21 PM IST
    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: “I put myself, again, in a position to fight for another Grand Slam trophy. I’ve been very fortunate that most of the matches in tournaments I’ve played in the last few years, there is history on the line. I like the feeling. It’s a privilege. It’s incredible privilege to be able to make history of the sport that I truly love, and it has given me so much,” Djokovic said after eliminating No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. “The motivation is very high, as you can imagine. There is one more to go, and hopefully (I’ll) get my hands on the trophy.”

