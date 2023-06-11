ZEE Sites

  • Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic 1-4 Ruud
Updated: June 11, 2023 7:13 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live French Open 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time. They were the guys he measured himself against. The players who established the standards he sought to surpass.

Sure, when Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final on Sunday, he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men’s-record 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournament.

  • 7:14 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Well that is really impressive by Casper Ruud.
    Djokovic 1-4 Ruud

  • 7:03 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: It seems like this is a bad day for Djokovic. It is an excellent start from Ruud. Djokovic looking a little disappointed.
    Djokovic 0-3 Ruud

  • 6:57 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Casper Ruud is so much focused in the game. Woah and Ruud is currently leading in the game.
    Djokovic 0-2 Ruud

  • 6:47 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Ruud held on to win the first game of the contest. Ruud won it on nil. Djokovic tried a couple of drop shots but did not materialise.

    Djokovic 0-1 Ruud*

  • 6:46 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: The game begins and there is a forecast of rain so the game will likely be played in close court.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: The crowd is cheering for Djokovic and the star is also waving their hands towards the fans.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Both the players are coming to the court.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: The weather is Paris is not that good, with overcast conditions.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic wins 80 per cent matches on the clay court, seems like it’s his day. All the odds are against Casper Ruud.

  • 6:27 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: The game will start in less than five minutes. stay tuned to this space for the latest live updates. Casper Ruud will also look to outclass Djokovic.

