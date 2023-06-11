ZEE Sites

Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Novak Wins First Set; Second Underway

Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final: Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates of French Open 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Updated: June 11, 2023 8:32 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Live | Novak Djokovic Vs Casper Ruud, French Open 2023 Final

Live French Open 2023 Final: Novak Djokovic pursued Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for quite some time. They were the guys he measured himself against. The players who established the standards he sought to surpass.

Sure, when Djokovic looks across the net in Court Philippe Chatrier during the French Open final on Sunday, he will see Casper Ruud trying to prevent him from earning a men’s-record 23rd championship at a Grand Slam tournament.

Live Updates

  • 8:46 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic is just a game away to take two straight leads in the first two sets. Again a point in favor of Djokovic.
    Second Set: Djokovic 5-2 Ruud.

  • 8:40 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: It’s four-two as of now and it seems that Ruud has made a comeback. Djokovic will look to dominate him again.
    Second Set: Djokovic 4-2 Ruud

  • 8:35 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic again scored a point and now at this point in time it seems impossible for Ruud to make a comeback in this set.
    Second Set: Djokovic 4-1 Ruud.

  • 8:34 PM IST

  • 8:31 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Casper Ruud is working hard for a comeback and finally scored a point in the second Set.
    Second Set: Djokovic 3-1 Ruud.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Again a point for Djokovic. It’s a 3-0 lead in the second set so far. Will Ruud make a comeback from here?

    Second Set: Djokovic 2-0 Ruud.

  • 8:24 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic is playing mind games against Ruud. What a great game going on between the two. Djokovic is not just winning the mental batter the physical is also in his favor.
    Second Set: Djokovic 2-0 Ruud.

  • 8:21 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic is playing really nicely the crowd is cheering for the Serbian star like anything.

  • 8:17 PM IST

    Live | Djokovic Vs Ruud, French Open Final, Score: Djokovic holds the lead in the beginning of the second set. Casper Ruud is looking for a comeback. Djokovic holds, leads 1-0 vs Ruud

  • 8:11 PM IST

