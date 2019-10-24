Live Score French Open Badminton 2019 Day 3

Women’s Singles (Rd 2)

PV Sindhu [5] vs Yeo Jia Min LIVE

#Sindhu is off to a flyer with two deadly smashes- one cross-court and the other down the line. Sindhu leads 4-0.

#Sindhu has raced to 7-1 in no time.

#The Singapore player is trying her best and making a comeback, but it looks like Sindhu has taken a massive lead and there will not be any looking back. Sindhu leads 11-5.

#Sindhu easily looks the more superior player – she is moving well and striking the shuttle well.

#Sindhu wins first game in 18 minutes 21-10.

#Sindhu is firing all guns as she takes a 7-0 lead.

#Sindhu has taken a healthy 15-7 lead. If she wins, she will join Saina in the quarter-finals.

#It was a one-sided affair as Sindhu thrashed Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Men’s Doubles (Rd 2)

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan[2]/Hendra Setiawan

#While Sindhu plays her Round 2 match after Saina just won, Indian Men’s doubles will also happen simultaneously.

#Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty has got off to a good start. The Indian duo leads 5-3.

#The Indian duo has come off age as a team and that is evident in the way they combine. Indian duo leads 13-11.

#It became a little stiff in the end, but the Indian duo edged out their opponents in the first game 21-18.

#The Indian duo is behind, but they are fighting. The Indian duo trail 18-17.

#The Indonesian duo squared things by winning the second game 21-18.

#The Indian duo has taken the early lead. They lead 6-3.

#The Indian duo is playing some fantastic badminton. They lead 12-6.

#Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat the Indonesian duo 21-18, 18-21, 21-13 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Women’s Singles (Rd 2)

Saina Nehwal [8] vs Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt LIVE:

#Action is slated to begin at 19:10 PM, but there could be a delay. Stay tuned for all the live updates. There are four Indian matches, some are overlapping as well. Sindhu plays her Round 2 match at 8:00 PM IST.

#Saina Nehwal should have it easy against her opponent Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt. Looks like there is a delay due to other matches happening. Stay tuned.

#The match has been delayed, it will start at 19:50 PM IST. Stay tuned.

#Nehwal has taken an early lead. Nehwal leads 4-1.

#Nehwal extends the lead to four points. Nehwal leads 7-3.

#Nehwal is racing away with the first game. Nehwal leads 13-4.

#Nehwal is not doing anything extraordinary, she is banking on her strength that is rallying. Nehwal leads 19-9.

#Nehwal wins the first game 21-10.

#Nehwal has started well in the second game and would look to wrap it here.

#Nehwal leads 5-3.

#Nehwal is looking to finish it quick. She has already taken an eight-point lead in the second game. Nehwal leads 15-7.

#Nehwal enters quarter-finals with an emphatic 21-10, 21-11 win over her 27th seed Danish opponent.

Day three of the French Open 2019 Badminton will see four Indian matches with three singles (two women’s and one men’s) and one men’s double matches. First up will be 8th seed Saina Nehwal against Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt while fifth seed PV Sindhu will face Singapore’s Yeo Jia Min. In men’s singles, Shubankar Dey remains India’s only hope as he will face Indonesia’s Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty have a tough round two opponents in Indonesia’s second seed Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan.

Below are the Indian fixtures for the day.

October 24, India fixtures (Approx. timings)

Women’s Singles (Rd 2) Saina Nehwal [8] vs Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt – 7:10 pm IST

Men’s Doubles (Rd 2) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Mohammad Ahsan[2]/Hendra Setiawan – 7:50 pm IST

Women’s Singles (Rd 2) PV Sindhu [5] vs Yeo Jia Min – 8:00 pm IST

Men’s Singles (Rd 2) Shubhankar Dey vs Shesar Hiren Rhustavito – 9:00 pm IST

Day 2 French Open 2019 Recap

Saina Nehwal snapped her losing streak and saved India the blushes after advancing to the pre-quarterfinals of the French Open with a hard-fought 23-21, 21-17 win over World No. 25 Cheung Ngan Yi in Paris on Wednesday.

Nehwal, who has suffered three first-round exits in her last three tournaments, was made to sweat to overcome her opponent from Hong Kong.

Saina did save the day in what was an otherwise disappointing day for India with Kidambi Srikanth and Parupalli Kashyap both ousted in the opening round of the men’s singles event.

While Srikanth fought hard for 55 minutes against second seed Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei before losing 15-21, 21-7, 21-14, Kashyap was no match for Hong Kong’s Ng Ka Long Angus, losing 11-21 9-21.

The other Indian Sameer Verma too suffered the same fate as he lost 22-20 18-21 18-21 to Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto in the first round.

Shubhanker Dey now remains the lone Indian in the men’s singles contest, having progressed to the second round where he will be up against Shesar Hiren Rhustavito of Indonesia.

India registered seven losses on Wednesday in Round 1.

India’s challenge came to an end in the opening round of the mixed doubles event with the ouster of the pairs of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Ashwini Ponnappa and Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy.

While Rankireddy and Ponappa lost 17-21 18-21 against fourth seed Seo Seung Jae and Chae Yujung of Korea, Chopra and Reddy combination was shown the door by England’s Chris Adcock and Gabriellle Adcock 13-21 18-21.

It was a mixed outing for India in the men’s doubles event as Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty progressed to the second round but it was curtains for the other Indian pair of Manu Attri and B Sumeeth Reddy.

There was bad news for India in the women’s doubles event as well as the pair of Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy lost 21-16, 13-21, 17-21 against fifth seed Lee So Hee and Shin Seung Chan of Korea.

Live Score French Open Badminton 2019 Day 3