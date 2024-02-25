Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | GG Vs MI, WPL 2024 Match 3, Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants Eye To Derail Mumbai Indians
LIVE Updates | GG Vs MI, WPL 2024 Match 3, Cricket Score: Gujarat Giants Eye To Derail Mumbai Indians

LIVE Updates | GG Vs MI, WPL 2024 Match 3, Cricket Score: Stay tuned at India.com for the Live updates from Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians clash.

Published: February 25, 2024 6:53 PM IST

By Nikhil | Edited by Nikhil

GG vs MI LIVE (credit: Twitter)

LIVE Updates | GG Vs MI, WPL 2024 Match 3, Cricket Score: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will eye to ride on their momentum and pick up their second straight win of the ongoing edition of the Women Premier League 2024 in the match against Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. This is Giants’ first match and they would be eyeing a winning start to their campaign.

Squads

Gujarat Giants: Beth Mooney(w/c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Veda Krishnamurthy, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh, Sayali Sathgare, Lea Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shabnam Md Shakil, Priya Mishra, Trisha Poojitha, Tarannum Pathan, Kathryn Bryce

Mumbai Indians: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur

Live Updates

  • Feb 25, 2024 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | GG Vs MI, WPL 2024 Match 3: The toss will take place in a few minutes. Stay tuned for all live updates here with us at India.com

  • Feb 25, 2024 6:57 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to the live blog of the Women Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

