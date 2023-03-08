Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • Live Updates, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mandhana Departs; Devine Key For Bangalore
live

Live Updates, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mandhana Departs; Devine Key For Bangalore

Gujarat Giants vs Royal challengers Bangalore Live Updates, WPL 2023: Both sides are winless in the tournament so far.

Updated: March 8, 2023 9:57 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Live WPL Today Match, Live WPL Today Match News, Live WPL Today Match Updates, Live WPL Today Match Scores, Live WPL Today Match Latest News, Live WPL Today Match Latest Updates, Live WPL Today Match Playing XIs, Live WPL Today Match Toss Updates, GG-W vs RCB-W, GG-W vs RCB-W, GG-W vs RCB-W Live, GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score, GG-W vs RCB-W Live Updates, GG-W vs RCB-W Live Pics, GG-W vs RCB-W Live On Google, GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score on Google, GG-W vs RCB-W Live On Google Discover, GG-W vs RCB-W On Google, GG-W vs RCB-W Google Score, GG-W vs RCB-W Live Score Google WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live score, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2023 live, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live scorecard, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore playing XIs, WPL 2023 live streaming, WPL 2023 live updates, WPL 2023 live online streaming, WPL 2023 schedule, WPL 2023 timings, WPL 2023 squads, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, GG vs RCB, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Jio Cinemas, GG vs RCB live updates, GG vs RCB live cricket streaming, GG vs RCB live scores and updates, Women's Premier League, Cricket News, BCCI, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023
Live updates, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Live, Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol powered Gujarat Giants to 201/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Dunkley blazed away to a 28-ball 65 with three sixes and 11 boundaries before Deol struck 67 off 45 balls after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat while chasing Gujarat Giants’ first win of the WPL. For RCB, Heather Knight (2/17 from two overs) and Shreyanka Patil (2/32 from four overs) claimed two wickets each.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 9:56 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Mandhana’s dismissal has stemmed the RCB run flow as just seven runs come from the 7th and 8th overs. Good comeback by the GG bowlers. RCB 66/1 (8)

  • 9:50 PM IST

  • 9:45 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: WICKETTT! Ashleigh Gardner breaks the partnership as Smriti Mandhana gets a top edge and Mansi Joshi takes an easy catch. Mandhana goes for 18. This is the seventh time Gardner has got rid of Mandhana. RCB 55/1 (5.2)

  • 9:43 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Annabel Sutherlands comes into the attack and Sophie Devine welcomes her with consecutive fours. Simply punished. Fifty run stand comes between Devine and Smriti Mandhana with another four from the Kiwi. Pure power from Devine. RCB 54/0 (5)

  • 9:39 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Both Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine haven’t been among runs in WPL and need to take those extra bit of chances today. Remember, RCB need to chase 202. RCB 40/0 (4)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine have given the exact start that RCB needed. A total of five fours have come from the last two overs. RCB 33/0 (3)

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Smriti Mandhana and Sophie Devine open the batting for RCB. Kim Garth with the ball for Gujarat Giants. Decent first over for RCB. RCB 9/0 (1)

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: From 64/9 to 169/6 to 201/7 – Gujarat Giants have grown each game. Brilliant.

  • 9:07 PM IST

    Live, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Shreyanka Patil finally gets Harleen Deol, stumped by Richa Ghosh for 67. But Harleen has done her job. New woman in Sushma Verma starts with a four and its 200 on the board. Gujarat Giants finish at 201/7.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Finally a wicket for Renuka Singh Thakur. Annabel Sutherland departs for for 14. Heather Knight takes the catch. Another wicket in the over as Sneh Rana falls short of the crease. GG 187/5 (18.1)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 8, 2023 9:55 PM IST

Updated Date: March 8, 2023 9:57 PM IST

More Stories