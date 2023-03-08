live
Live Updates, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Mandhana Departs; Devine Key For Bangalore
Gujarat Giants vs Royal challengers Bangalore Live Updates, WPL 2023: Both sides are winless in the tournament so far.
Live, Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023
Half-centuries from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol powered Gujarat Giants to 201/7 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their WPL 2023 match on Wednesday. Dunkley blazed away to a 28-ball 65 with three sixes and 11 boundaries before Deol struck 67 off 45 balls after stand-in skipper Sneh Rana opted to bat while chasing Gujarat Giants’ first win of the WPL. For RCB, Heather Knight (2/17 from two overs) and Shreyanka Patil (2/32 from four overs) claimed two wickets each.
