live
Live Updates, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Harleen-Gardner Key For Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants vs Royal challengers Bangalore Live Updates, WPL 2023: Both sides are winless in the tournament so far.
Live, Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023
Winless in their first two games, both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to open their account on Wednesday when they face each other in a Women’s Premier League encounter at the Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat lost their games against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. RCB too surrendered against Mumbai and Delhi Capitals.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.