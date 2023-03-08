Top Recommended Stories

Live Updates, GG-W Vs RCB-W, WPL 2023 Scores: Harleen-Gardner Key For Gujarat Giants

Gujarat Giants vs Royal challengers Bangalore Live Updates, WPL 2023: Both sides are winless in the tournament so far.

Updated: March 8, 2023 8:29 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Live updates, Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Live, Gujarat Giants Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2023

Winless in their first two games, both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore would like to open their account on Wednesday when they face each other in a Women’s Premier League encounter at the Brabourne Stadium. Gujarat lost their games against Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz. RCB too surrendered against Mumbai and Delhi Capitals.

Live Updates

  • 8:29 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Excellent pick up shot from Harleen Deol and it goes for a six. She used the pace from Megan Schutt, picked on the legs and rocket it went. Another boundary from Harleen. GG 120/2 (12)

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: 100 comes up for Gujarat Giants with a boundary from Harleen Deol. The Indian has been in form in the last game and think she just started from where she left in the last game. A boundary off the edge of Ashleigh Gardner to add to the tally. GG 107/2 (11)

  • 8:18 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: A four with the straight bat from Harleen Deol to end the ninth over bowled by Ellyse Perry. GG 91/2 (9)

  • 8:12 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Shreyanka Patil comes into the attack. Wohooooo! What a hit from Dunkley. She walks towards the off stumps and dispatches Patil for a huge six on the leg side. But wait, Dunkley is caught at long off boundary. Dejection for Dunkley. Patil is Ecstatic. GG 82/2 (8)

  • 8:07 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Give too much width outside the off stump and get smashed for a boundary. That has been the story so far today. Earlier, Megan Schutt was a victim and now Renuka Singh Thakur. RCB bowlers need to learn from their mistakes. GG 77/1 (7)

  • 8:04 PM IST

  • 8:02 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Sophia Dunkley’s inclusion into the team has given Gujarat Giants much-needed oxygen in their batting order. Th Englishwoman showed by she is among the best openers in T20s and today she scores the fastest fifty in WPL. GG 64/1 (6)

  • 7:54 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: It’s a Sophia Dunkley show tonight. The Englishwoman hits Preeti Bose for a six and four fours in the over. Poor fielding and bowling from RCB. Fifty for Dunkley in just 18 balls — the fastest in WPL so far. GG 59/1 (5)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Renuka Singh Thakur comes into the attack and Sophia Dunkley smashes the Indian for a flat six. Simply beautiful. The England batter hits two more fours in the over as RCB’s bowling woes continue. GG 36/1 (4)

  • 7:43 PM IST

    Live, GG-W vs RCB-W, WPL 2023: Megan Schutt comes back to the attack and Sophie Dunkley welcomes the Australian with back-to-back fours. Schutt bowls wide of the off-stump and Dunkley takes full advantage. Meghana too joins the party as the finds the gap through extra cover. Big over for Gujarat Giants. WICKET, next ball. Meghana edges behind to Richa Ghosh. GG 22/1 (3)

