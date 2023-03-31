Home

LIVE | IPL 2023, Gujarat vs Chennai Score and Updates: Gill-Sudarshan Lead Charge For Gujarat. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and fastest score of IPL 2023 opener match between Chennai and Gujarat at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 31.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Chennai Super Kings VS Gujarat Titans 178/7 (20.0) 93/2 (10.0) Run Rate: (Current: 9.3) GT need 86 runs in 60 balls at 8.6 rpo Last Wicket: Sai Sudharsan c MS Dhoni b Rajvardhan Hangargekar 22 (17) - 90/2 in 9.3 Over Hardik Pandya (C) 3 * (3) 0x4, 0x6 Shubman Gill 38 (26) 4x4, 1x6 Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2-0-16-2) * Ravindra Jadeja (2-0-12-0)

LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score and Updates: Defending Champions Face Off 4-Time Champs On Opening Day.

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans were the flavour of IPL 2022. The newly-created franchise, in its debut season, ran all the way to the trophy, making for a delightful story as all departments of the game clicked in unison throughout the tournament. Now, Hardik Pandya & Co would be eager to begin from where they left off at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium last year — secure wins in emphatic fashion. IPL 2023 opener will see the Titans face off against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gujarat vs Chennai Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

