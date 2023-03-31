Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score And Updates: Gill-Sudarshan Lead Charge For Gujarat
live

LIVE | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score And Updates: Gill-Sudarshan Lead Charge For Gujarat

LIVE | IPL 2023, Gujarat vs Chennai Score and Updates: Gill-Sudarshan Lead Charge For Gujarat. Stay tuned to this space to get the latest live updates and fastest score of IPL 2023 opener match between Chennai and Gujarat at Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday, March 31.

Published: March 31, 2023 10:39 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Hardik Pandya (C)

3* (3) 0x4, 0x6

Shubman Gill

38 (26) 4x4, 1x6

Rajvardhan Hangargekar

(2-0-16-2)*

Ravindra Jadeja

(2-0-12-0)
IPL, IPL 2023, IPL Teams, IPL Match Today, IPL Live Score, IPL Match, IPL Score, IPL score today, IPL 2023 Match List, IPL Schedule, IPL 2023 opening ceremony, IPL 2023 opening ceremony time, IPL 2023 live score, gt vs csk, gt vs csk 2023, gt vs csk playing xi, gt vs csk 2023 playing xi, gt vs csk head to head, gt vs csk 2023 pitch report, gt vs csk tickets, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings 2023, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings playing xi, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings dream11, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings pitch report, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings playing xi, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings 2023 playing xi, gt vs csk live, gt vs csk score, gt vs csk live score, gt vs csk live streaming, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings live, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings score, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings live score, gujarat titans vs chennai super kings live streaming, csk vs gt, csk vs gt live, csk vs gt live score, csk vs gt live streaming, chennai super kings vs gujarat titans, chennai super kings vs gujarat titans live, chennai super kings vs gujarat titans live score, chennai super kings vs gujarat titans live streaming 
LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023 Score and Updates: Defending Champions Face Off 4-Time Champs On Opening Day.

Live Updates

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Sudarshan departs and Hardik Pandya replaces him in the middle. 10 overs gone, Gujarat need 86 runs in the final 10 overs to win. GT 93/2 (10)

  • 10:38 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: 8 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 82/1. GT 82/1 (8)

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: 5 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 56/1. Gill is looking in great touch tonight. Run-rate is solid at 11. GT 56/1 (5)

  • 10:16 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: S Sudarshan replaces injured Kane Williamson. Impact player comes in for Gujarat. GT 37/1 (3.5)

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: OUT!!! Hangargekar strikes in his first over!!! Saha was playing really well and now he has to take the long walk back to the pavilion. Chennai get breakthrough. GT 37/1 (3.5)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: 3 overs gone, Gujarat are going well at 29/0. Gill and Saha are off to a good start. GT 29/0 (3)

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: 2 overs gone, Gujarat are now at 18/0. GT 18/0 (2)

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: We are back for the run-chase and Ambati Rayudu is off and Tushar Desphande is the impact player for today’s match. Let’s see what he can bring to the the plate.

  • 9:33 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: That’s it!!! CSK finish on 178/7. Captain Dhoni played a good cameo of 14 off 7 deliveries. CSK 178/7 (20)

  • 9:23 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Score & Updates: Highest individual scores in IPL season openers: 158* Brendon McCullum KKR vs RCB Bengaluru 2008, 98* Rohit Sharma MI vs KKR Kolkata 2015, 92 Ruturaj Gaikwad CSK vs GT Ahmedabad 2023.

LIVE | Gujarat vs Chennai, IPL 2023, Match 1 Score

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans were the flavour of IPL 2022. The newly-created franchise, in its debut season, ran all the way to the trophy, making for a delightful story as all departments of the game clicked in unison throughout the tournament. Now, Hardik Pandya & Co would be eager to begin from where they left off at their home ground Narendra Modi Stadium last year — secure wins in emphatic fashion. IPL 2023 opener will see the Titans face off against four-time champions Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Also Read:

Gujarat vs Chennai Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 31, 2023 10:39 PM IST

More Stories