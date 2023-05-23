LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Check Possible Playing XI

ZEE Sites

LIVE Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Qualifier 1 - Live Cricket Score, Commentary. Check LIVE streaming DEETS.

Published: May 23, 2023 1:23 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

In a few hours from now, Chennai Super Kings take on Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 of the ongoing IPL 2023 season at the Chepauk on Tuesday. With so much at stake, eyes would surely be on the two captains – MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. The feeling is that the toss is going to play a crucial role today and hence Rashid Khan could be the game-changer.

Live Updates

  • 1:16 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Are you expecting any big changes in tonight’s game? Knowing the two captains, it is unlikely changes would be made.

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Gujarat Titans have defeated Dhoni’s CSK 3 times in the “Prestigious League” till now. Will MS Dhoni win this time and book their place in the Final?

  • 12:42 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Will the mastermind MS. Dhoni be able to stop the unstoppable Gujarat Titans?

  • 12:22 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Gill has been in ominous form and he too would have eyes on him. Interesting to see how Gill copes with the pressure of a big game.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: The venue is expected to be chalk-a-bloc and the colour of the day would be yellow. Dhoni would have eyes on him as there would be expectations on his shoulders.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: The match-up between Shubman Gill and Deepak Chahar would be interesting early in the innings. Chahar has dismissed Gill twice in IPL history.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ahead of the game, Hardik has lavished praise on Dhoni. Hardik claimed that Dhoni is an ’emotion’. He also added that you need to be a devil to hate Dhoni.

  • 12:10 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: Ahead o the game, speculations are rife that it could be Dhoni’s last game at the venue. The supporters are going to turn up in huge numbers for sure.

  • 12:08 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: The strip is ecpected to help spinners and if that is the case – Rashid Khan could rule the roost at Chennai’s MA. Chidambaram tonight.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs CSK, IPL 2023: The match takes place at the iconic Chepauk where both teams will aim to become the first team to make the final. Will it be Chennai or Gujarat – stay hooked to this space to find out.

