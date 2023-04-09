Top Recommended Stories

IPL 2023, MI Vs CSK Match Updates, Game 13, April 9: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Gujarat Titans vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 match 13.

Published: April 9, 2023 1:47 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: There is a likelihood that Roy will replace Gurbaz. However the 81-run win against the star-studded RCB, aided by Shardul’s all-round show, the dream debut by Delhi teenager Suyash Sharma – who took 3/30 – and the brilliance of slow bowlers Varun Chakravarthy (4/15) and Sunil Narine (2/16) will give enough confidence to skipper Nitish Rana to go into the game with a positive frame of mind.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Gurbaz scored a quick 22 against Punjab Kings, which KKR lost by seven runs (DLS method). But the 21-year-old was a revelation against RCB, laying the foundation for a 200-plus total against RCB with a fighting fifty before Shardul Thakur’s pyrotechnics took the team to a massive 204.

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: With Jason Roy being roped in to give the side a boost following injury to regular captain Shreyas Iyer and the pullout of Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, it remains to be seen how KKR fit the England opener after young Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s exploits at the top.

  • 1:45 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: KKR, on the other hand, have an interesting puzzle to solve before they take the field against Gujarat Titans.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: While the likes of Shami, Rahid and Alzarri Joseph have been effective, with the Indian pacer emerging as the leading wicket-taker with five scalps in the two games, the inability to contain runs in powerplay overs is something the bowling stalwart will have to figure out ahead of the clash against the two-time IPL champions.

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: To add to that, David Miller also struck an unbeaten 16-ball 31 against Delhi Capitals to show that the South African is also in good nick.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: With Rahul Tewatia almost always dealing in maximums and Rashid Khan displaying his batting prowess in ample measure last year, the batting line-up looks sorted.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Sudarshan, despite playing only seven first-class games, has two centuries to his credit with a highest score of 179 for Tamil Nadu and the IPL gives him the opportunity to also showcase his talent in the shortest format.

  • 1:40 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Gill is in the form of his life, having scored centuries in all three formats this year and the 23-year-old seems obsessed with more success. With opener Wriddhiman Saha, Gill has forged a potent partnership, which, on any given day, can tackle the best bowling attacks in the IPL and generously monetize the powerplay overs.

  • 1:38 PM IST

    LIVE | GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: With two young and in-form batters in the side, and a bowling department overflowing with the experience of pace bowlers Mohammed Shami, skipper Hardik Pandya and the craftiness of Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan, KKR could find the going tough in the away match.

LIVE | Gujarat Titans Vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2023

Ahmedabad: Defending champions Gujarat Titans would be eyeing a hat-trick of wins, while Kolkata Knight Riders, fresh from their decimation of Royal Challengers Bangalore, would be keen to show the win was not a flash in the pan when the two sides clash in the IPL here on Sunday.

Gujarat Titans Squad: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Yash Dayal, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Mohit Sharma, Pradeep Sangwan, Matthew Wade, Odean Smith, Shivam Mavi, Darshan Nalkande, Urvil Patel.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Mandeep Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Jason Roy, David Wiese, Lockie Ferguson, Kulwant Khejroliya, Harshit Rana.

