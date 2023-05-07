LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Check Dream11 Prediction, Streaming Details & H2H

Top Recommended Stories

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants, Indian Premier League 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard, Match 51: Check LIVE streaming details.

Updated: May 7, 2023 12:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Live Updates

  • 12:12 PM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The Super Giants would need senior players to stand up and get counted. It will not be easy against the home side in front of a packed stadium.

  • 11:45 AM IST
    Dream11 Team Prediction

    Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran
    Batters: David Miller, Shubman Gill
    All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis (vc), Hardik Pandya (c), Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya
    Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Naveen ul Haq, Ravi Bishnoi
  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The skies are set to stay clear and no rain has been forecasted. It promises to be nothing short of a cracker at the Narendra Modi stadium today.

  • 11:09 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The last time a day game was played here, Rinku Singh’s heroics saw KKR overhaul a 200-plus total. Surely something similar will not get repeated. What Rinku did was a once-in-a-generation thing.

  • 11:08 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: A KL Rahul-less Super Giants would look to get their first win over the Titans. It will certainly not be easy at Gujarat’s den in Ahmedabad.

  • 10:42 AM IST

  • 10:41 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Kyle Mayers has been in good form providing flying starts for Lucknow. The Super Giants would be hoping for something similar against the Titans.

  • 10:33 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: Naveen-ul-Haq was in controversy after a verbal spat with RCB batter Virat Kohli. The pacer will be charged up to prove a point or two with his pace. The Afghanistan-born pacer has picked 7 wickets from 5 games and has the trust of Gautam Gambhir on him.

  • 10:29 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: The two sides have met thrice in the history of the IPL and the Titans have emerged victorious on all three occasions. This stat would mean nothing when the two sides take the field on Sunday.

  • 10:26 AM IST

    LIVE BUZZ | GT vs LSG, IPL 2023: How will the pitch play out? Will it favour the spinners or will the batters make merry – we will find out everything in some time from now.

A thrilling clash between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants gets the double-header Super Sunday started. What a game it is expected to be when the top-ranked side takes on the number third-ranked team. Both teams are loaded with big names and that would excite the fans. With KL Rahul out, it would be interesting to see if Quinton de Kock finally gets a game. Also, Alzarri Joseph is likely to replace Joshua Little.

Published Date: May 7, 2023 12:11 PM IST

Updated Date: May 7, 2023 12:14 PM IST

