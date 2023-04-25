Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Updates | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score: Rashid, Noor Put GT On Top
LIVE Updates | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score: Rashid, Noor Put GT On Top

IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs MI Match Updates, Game 35, April 25: Gujarat Titans are placed fourth in IPL 2023 points table while Mumbai Indians are seventh. Get GT vs MI live updates.

Updated: April 25, 2023 10:29 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: OUT! Cameron Green departs after scoring 33 off 26 balls. Noor Ahmed gets the big fish. OUT!!! Another in the over for Gujarat. Tim David goes for the biggie and is caught at deep by Abhinav Manohar. MI 59/5 (10.4)

  • 10:25 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Just 5 runs from the over. 150 needed from the final 10, seems like an impossible task. MI 58/3 (10)

  • 10:21 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: 8 from the over. MI now need 155 runs from the remaining 11 overs. MI 53/3 (9)

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Tilak Varma comes in the middle as the impact player. He replaces Kumar Kartikeya. Rashid Khan appeals loud for an LBW but the umpire remains unmoved. Hardik Pandya takes the review. TV replay shows no bat involved and the ball is hitting the wickets. Two wickets in an over for Rashid. MI 45/3

  • 10:07 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: OUTTT!!!!! Rashid Khan strikes and Ishan Kishan is gone. The southpaw goes for the big hit, the ball goes high up in the air and Joshua Little keeps his composure to complete the catch. MI 43/2

  • 10:03 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Spin from both ends. Rashid Khan’s national teammate Noor Ahmed is into the attack from the other end. Cameron Green goes big, open his front foot and sends it over wide long on. MI 42/1 (7)

  • 10:02 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Spin for the first time for Gujarat Titans. Rashid Khan comes into attack and just three runs come from his first. MI 29/1 (5)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Mohammed Shami continues. Eight runs from the over including a four. MI 26/1 (5)

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Hardik Pandya continues. Cameron Green sends Hardik Pandya over the ropes to hit the first six of Mumbai Indians innings.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Another tidy over from Mohammed Shami. Just two runs from his second over too. MI 6/1 (3)

Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are coming after defending a small total against Lucknow Super Giants in theor previous encounter.

Published Date: April 25, 2023 10:27 PM IST

Updated Date: April 25, 2023 10:29 PM IST

