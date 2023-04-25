Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Wins Toss, MI Opt To Bowl

IPL 2023 Live Score, GT vs MI Match Updates, Game 35, April 25: Gujarat Titans are placed fourth in IPL 2023 points table while Mumbai Indians are seventh. Get GT vs MI live updates.

Updated: April 25, 2023 7:09 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Live Updates

  • 7:13 PM IST

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma
    Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff
  • 7:08 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: That means Arjun Tendulkar do not miss out after a 31-run over against Punjab Kings. Good that he is getting MI backing.

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are in the middle for the toss. Rohit wins the toss and Mumbai Indians will bowl first. Jofra Archer makes for Riley Meredith. Jofra is unwell, according to Rohit.

  • 6:50 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Milestones for Titans players. Mohammed Shami is playing his 100th IPL game while Wriddhiman Saha is playing his 150th.

  • 6:41 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: On the wicket, it’s moist, not tacky in any way but certainly got some moisture in it. Don’t be surprised if the pacers do come into play in the powerplay. Even though it’s red soil, I think it’ll bounce traditionally but it’ll just grip a little bit because of the extra moisture in it. The batters through the middle will be finding it very difficult this evening. Six out of six games – chasing teams have won – Pitch Report

  • 6:34 PM IST

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: One of the good news for Mumbai Indians is that Suryakumar Yadav is coming back into form. His 26-ball 57 is a testimony of that in their loss against Punjab Kings.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: Five teams are currently on eight points. If the five-time IPL champions win today, they’ll become the sixth side to join the group. If the defending champions prevail, they will join CSK at the top of the table. Who’ll come out on top?

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE | GT Vs MI, IPL 2023 Score: The major positive from the Mumbai Indians camp is Tilak Varma. He impressed one and all in IPL 2022 and is the only consistent player in the setup at the moment. A India team, selection is knocking at the door.

LIVE | Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Score

Their three-game winning streak snapped after a loss to Punjab Kings, five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look to address their poor death over bowling when they take on a resurgent Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2023 match on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans are coming after defending a small total against Lucknow Super Giants in theor previous encounter.

Published Date: April 25, 2023 7:07 PM IST

Updated Date: April 25, 2023 7:09 PM IST

