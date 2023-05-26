By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Look Set To Face Chennai Super Kings In Final
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates about GT vs MI match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
Shubman Gill extended his purple patch and slammed a 60-ball 129 to single-handedly power Gujarat Titans to a massive 233 for three against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Gill first stitched 54 runs for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18) before sharing 138 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudarshan (43 retired hurt). Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up GT’s score. None of MI bowlers could deliver with Piyush Chawla (1/45) being the pick of the bowlers.
Playing XIs
Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami
Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal
