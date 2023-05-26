ZEE Sites

  GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Look Set To Face Chennai Super Kings In Final
GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Look Set To Face Chennai Super Kings In Final

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates about GT vs MI match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: May 26, 2023 11:48 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Kumar Kartikeya

1* (3) 0x4, 0x6

Jason Behrendorff

1 (1) 0x4, 0x6

Mohit Sharma

(2-0-9-4)*

Rashid Khan

(4-0-33-2)
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Shubman Gill extended his purple patch and slammed a 60-ball 129 to single-handedly power Gujarat Titans to a massive 233 for three against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Gill first stitched 54 runs for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18) before sharing 138 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudarshan (43 retired hurt). Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up GT’s score. None of MI bowlers could deliver with Piyush Chawla (1/45) being the pick of the bowlers.

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

  • 11:50 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Another two wickets for Mohit Sharma in an over. Chris Jordan and Piyush Chawla depart in the space of three balls.

  • 11:48 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: The tree is crumbling down as Tim David departs too for just two off three balls. Rashid Khan traps him in front. MI 161/7 (17)

  • 11:47 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Mohit Sharma almost seals the deal for Gujarat Titans with two wickets in an over. While SKY was clean bowled Vishnu Vinod was caught by Hardik Pandya. MI 156/6 (15)

  • 11:33 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Fifty for Suryakumar Yadav with a four and a six off Joshua Little. SKY is fighting the lone battle in Ahmedabad. Interesting to see Vishnu Vinod coming ahead of Tim David. MI 149/4 (14)

  • 11:24 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: ICYMI, Vishnu Vinod is the concussion substitute for Ishan Kishan. Noor Ahmad finishes off his four overs conceding 35 runs. MI 134/4 (13)

  • 11:15 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Joshua Little comes into the attack and strikes on his first ball. Cameron Green is clean bowled. What a moment in the game this is. MI 124/4

  • 11:13 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Fifty run stand comes up between SKY and Cameron Green. The Australian had a day earlier stated that is it easy to bat with SKY and the duo are doing the same. 13 runs come from the Noor Ahmad over. MI 123/3 (11)

  • 11:11 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: SKY is getting into the act slowly. The Indian batter hits Rashid Khan for a couple of fours before Cameron Green finishes the over with another. MI 110/3 (10)

  • 11:01 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Noor Ahmad continues and BANG from Cameron Green for a six. 11 runs come from the over. MI 95/3 (9)

  • 10:59 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: After a five-run over from Noor Ahmad, Rashid Khan bowls another tight over conceding just seven runs. MI 84/3 (8)

