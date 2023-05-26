GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans Look Set To Face Chennai Super Kings In Final

Home

live

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates about GT vs MI match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Summary Full Scorecard Summary Full Scorecardहिन्दी Commentary Schedule Points Table Gujarat Titans VS Mumbai Indians 233/3 (20.0) 164/9 (17.0) Run Rate: (Current: 9.65) MI need 70 runs in 18 balls at 23.33 rpo Last Wicket: Piyush Chawla c David Miller b Mohit Sharma 0 (2) - 162/9 in 16.3 Over Kumar Kartikeya 1 * (3) 0x4, 0x6 Jason Behrendorff 1 (1) 0x4, 0x6 Mohit Sharma (2-0-9-4) * Rashid Khan (4-0-33-2)

Shubman Gill extended his purple patch and slammed a 60-ball 129 to single-handedly power Gujarat Titans to a massive 233 for three against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League here on Friday. Gill first stitched 54 runs for the opening wicket with Wriddhiman Saha (18) before sharing 138 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudarshan (43 retired hurt). Towards the end, skipper Hardik Pandya made a 13-ball 28 to prop up GT’s score. None of MI bowlers could deliver with Piyush Chawla (1/45) being the pick of the bowlers.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

