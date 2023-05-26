ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Fifty Drives Gujarat Titans At Home
live

GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Fifty Drives Gujarat Titans At Home

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates about GT vs MI match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Updated: May 26, 2023 8:49 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Shubman Gill

56* (33) 3x4, 3x6

Sai Sudharsan

13 (10) 1x4, 0x6

Kumar Kartikeya

(1.5-0-14-0)*

Piyush Chawla

(2-0-25-1)
gt vs mi, gt vs mi Live Score, gt vs mi Live Updates, gt vs mi Live News, lsg vs mi Live, gt vs mi Photos, gt vs mi Images, gt vs mi Free Score, gt vs mi Free Score on Google, gt vs mi on Cricbuzz, gt vs mi Live Latest Score Updates, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, gt vs mi, gt vs mi prediction, gt vs mi 2023, gt vs mi 2023 scorecard, gt vs mi scorecard, gt vs mi fantasy team, gt vs mi pitch report, gt vs mi fantasy, gt vs mi ipl, gt vs mi all matches, gt vs mi all match result, gt vs mi book tickets, gt vs mi bookmyshow, gt vs mi betting tips, gt vs mi batting order, gt vs mi betting prediction, gt vs mi betting, gt vs mi player battle, gt vs mi online cricket betting, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in IPL, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians live score, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians scorecard, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians in Ahmedabad, IPL 2023 qualifier 2, IPL 2023 qualifier 2 live score, IPL 2023 qualifier 2 live scorecard, IPL 2023 qualifier 2, IPL 2023 qualifier 2 live score, IPL 2023 qualifier 2 match venue, IPL 2023 qualifier 2 date, IPL 2023 qualifier 2 final score, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Shubman Gill, Cameron Green, Akash Madhwal
Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Akash Madhwal’s breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner will play Chennai Super in final on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

Live Updates

  • 8:48 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Another half century for Shubman Gill in IPL 2023. This is his fifth fifty. BANG next ball. Effortless from Gill as he hits Kumar Kartikeya for a huge six over deep square leg. GT 91/1 (10)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Good start to the over from Piyush Chawla. Sai Sudarshan starts with a boundary with Shubman Gill clobbering his second six of the innings. Gill slowly inches to wards another IPL 2023 fifty. GT 80/1 (9)

  • 8:39 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Brilliant first over from Kumar Kartikeya. Just five runs come from the over. GT 64/1 (8)

  • 8:33 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Piyush Chawla comes into the attack and strikes straightaway. Wriddiman Saha dances down the ground and is stumped by Ishan Kishan. GT 59/1 (7)

  • 8:32 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Six and a four from Shubman Gill, a dropped catch from Tim David and 12 runs. It’s all happening here in Chris Jordan’s first over. David dived to his right but could not hold to a Gill shot in what could have been a catch of the match. GT 50/0 (6)

  • 8:24 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: 11 from the over. Boundary from both Gill and Saha GT 38/0 (5)

  • 8:20 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Akash Madhwal comes into bowl and Wriddhiman Saha takes a hit on his helmet. The physio is out to check on the player and everything seems alright. Saha finishes the over with a four. GT 27/0 (4)

  • 8:13 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Wriddhiman Saha gets into boundary mode against Jason Behrendorff. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, with 732 runs and continuing, has surpassed Faf du Plessis as the most run-getter in IPL 2023. GT 20/0 (3)

  • 8:11 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Cameron Green comes into the attack and Shubman Gill hits the Australian for a first boundary. GT 13/0 (2)

  • 7:59 PM IST

    GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: It’s game time. Players come out in the middle. Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha come out in the middle for GT. Jason Behrendorff to start the attack for MI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.