GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Fifty Drives Gujarat Titans At Home

GT Vs MI Live Updates, Qualifier 2: Shubman Gill Fifty Drives Gujarat Titans At Home

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live Updates: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest updates about GT vs MI match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 Live

Gujarat Titans Vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

Akash Madhwal’s breathtaking bowling performance against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator would have given five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians wings and they would be fancying their chances against defending champions Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 2 to be played at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner will play Chennai Super in final on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal

