Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

PREVIEW: Titans won 10 matches in the league stage and went through to the playoffs with 20 points. Being a new team, they made it to the final in their debut season by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. They face them again in the final. In the previous two meetings between both sides, the Titans got the better of the Royals. Hardik Pandya as GT skipper has been fabulous with captaincy skills and his decisions. To top it all, he has scored 453 runs for them in the season. They will be looking for that one final knockout punch to get their hands on the IPL trophy. The Royals have made it to their second IPL final. They beat RCB in Qualifier 2 to make their way into the finals, Jos Buttler scored his fourth ton of the season to take his team through to the final. RR’s road to the final has been some story and Buttler’s batting has been at the top of it all. Overall, he has scored 824 runs so far and can very well get to 900 runs in the season if he has a good game in the IPL 2022 final. The Royals bowlers also contributed throughout their journey and Sanju Samson‘s captaincy has been impressive as well.

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: PITCH REPORT | The last encounter at the stadium was relatively a one-sided game, with RR coming out on top against RCB. There was a lot of assistance for the fast bowlers with the new ball while the extra bounce did the trick at times. The skipper that wins the toss will be expected to bowl first as they can pace the innings well and will have time to assess the conditions as well.

    GT vs RR FINAL: Hardik Pandya at TOSS: We would have bowled first. This is fantastic to see so may people coming to support us. We have the opportunity to be a hero and this is the time for us. It does help (qualifying early and having a break), calms your nerves down, we have focussed as a group, be as normal as possible and play our ‘A’ game. People of Gujarat are very loyal, very excited for it. We have one change – Lockie Ferguson comes in place of Alzarri Joseph.

    GT vs RR FINAL: Sanju Samson at TOSS: We will bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a bit dry and that’s why we’ll bat first, it’s a used wicket and might help our spinners in the second innings. We’re all positive and excited. Playing in front of this crowd is exciting. Same team for us.

    GT vs RR FINAL: NEWS FROM THE TOSS | Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first.

    GT vs RR FINAL: That’s brings the end of an power-packed closing ceremony! The match will start at 8:00 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest updates of the match.

    GOOSEBUMPS MOMENT AT NARENDRA MODI STADIUM!

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: Rahman is flanked by other distinguished singers such as Mohit Chauhan and Benny Dayal. Energy levels are going up the roof!!

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: AR Rahman takes the centre stage! The music maestro has arrived at Narendra Modi Stadium.