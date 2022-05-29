Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Build-up, GT vs RR: Hardik Speaks in Gujarati; Crowd Goes Berserk

Ahmedabad: Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the IPL 2022 Final Match Between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

UPDATES: Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

PREVIEW: Titans won 10 matches in the league stage and went through to the playoffs with 20 points. Being a new team, they made it to the final in their debut season by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. They face them again in the final. In the previous two meetings between both sides, the Titans got the better of the Royals. Hardik Pandya as GT skipper has been fabulous with captaincy skills and his decisions. To top it all, he has scored 453 runs for them in the season. They will be looking for that one final knockout punch to get their hands on the IPL trophy. The Royals have made it to their second IPL final. They beat RCB in Qualifier 2 to make their way into the finals, Jos Buttler scored his fourth ton of the season to take his team through to the final. RR’s road to the final has been some story and Buttler’s batting has been at the top of it all. Overall, he has scored 824 runs so far and can very well get to 900 runs in the season if he has a good game in the IPL 2022 final. The Royals bowlers also contributed throughout their journey and Sanju Samson‘s captaincy has been impressive as well.

