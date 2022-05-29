Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE SCORE TODAY, TATA IPL 2022Also Read - LIVE | IPL Final Social BUZZ, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya Does a Virat Kohli; Asks Crowd to up The Decibel

Yash Dayal removes Rajasthan opener Yashasvi Jaiswal 22(16). Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and elected to bat first.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

PREVIEW: Titans won 10 matches in the league stage and went through to the playoffs with 20 points. Being a new team, they made it to the final in their debut season by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1. They face them again in the final. In the previous two meetings between both sides, the Titans got the better of the Royals. Hardik Pandya as GT skipper has been fabulous with captaincy skills and his decisions. To top it all, he has scored 453 runs for them in the season. They will be looking for that one final knockout punch to get their hands on the IPL trophy. The Royals have made it to their second IPL final. They beat RCB in Qualifier 2 to make their way into the finals, Jos Buttler scored his fourth ton of the season to take his team through to the final. RR’s road to the final has been some story and Buttler’s batting has been at the top of it all. Overall, he has scored 824 runs so far and can very well get to 900 runs in the season if he has a good game in the IPL 2022 final. The Royals bowlers also contributed throughout their journey and Sanju Samson‘s captaincy has been impressive as well.

Live Updates

  • 9:13 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 13 over gone, Rajasthan Royals are now at 82/4. Ravichandran Ashwin is the new man in for RR. RR 82/4 (13)

  • 9:07 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: OUT!!! HERE COMES THE BIG WICKET!!! Jos Buttler departs!!! Hardik Pandya strikes again!! Rajasthan lose their 4th wicket. RR 79/4 (12.1)

  • 9:04 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: OUT!!! Rajasthan lose their third wicket! Rashid Khan picks up first wicket of the match. Buttler is fighting all my himself at the crease. Rajasthan are now at 79/3. RR 79/3 (11.5)

  • 9:00 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: Rajasthan Royals are going at a below-par rate as Gujarat pile up the pressure on the visitors. Just 4 runs from the over. Royals are now at 75/2. RR 75/2 (11)

  • 8:54 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 10 overs gone, Rajasthan Royals are now at 71/2. 11 runs coming from the over. R going at a par rate, need to up the ante if they want to have a winning chance in the game. Buttler holds key. RR 71/2 (11)

  • 8:49 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: Just 2 runs from the over, Hardik Pandya pulls off a wonder. Rajasthan Royals are now at 60/2 after 9 overs. RR 60/2 (9)

  • 8:44 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: OUT!!! The Gujarat captain dismisses the Rajasthan captain! Sai Kishore claims the catch and Hardik Pandya picks up his first wicket of the match! Samson gone for 14! RR 60/2 (8.2)

  • 8:40 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: Tidy over for Gujarat Titans, just 5 runs off it. Rajasthan Royals are now at 59/1 after 8 overs. Buttler and Samson have steadied the innings after the early dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal. RR 59/1 (8)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 9 runs coming from the 7th over, Rajasthan Royals are now at 54/1. RR 54/1 (7)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    GT vs RR IPL FINAL: 7 runs off the over, Rajasthan building patiently after setback. End of powerplay, Royals are now at 45/1. RR 45/1 (6)